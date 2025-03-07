Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

In response to allegations of a cover-up raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the EC confirmed that it is taking the issue seriously and has committed to resolving it within the next three months.

In the latest development, the Election Commission Of India has announced their plan to address the issue of duplicate voter ids, a matter that has been a point of contention for years. In response to allegations of a cover-up raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the EC confirmed that it is taking the issue seriously and has committed to resolving it within the next three months.

The Election Commission issued a statement, acknowledging that India’s electoral rolls, with over 99 crore registered voters, are the largest database of electors globally. Regarding the duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, the EC clarified that it is already aware of the issue and emphasized that a voter linked to a particular polling station’s electoral roll can only vote there, regardless of having a duplicate EPIC number.

To resolve this long-standing problem, the EC will work with technical teams and state chief electoral officers to ensure that all electors with duplicate EPIC numbers are assigned unique national EPIC numbers. This change will be applied not only to existing electors but also to future ones.

The TMC had raised concerns about the existence of duplicate voter identity card numbers in various states, accusing the EC of trying to cover up the issue. The EC’s announcement aims to quell these concerns and assure the public that corrective actions will be taken promptly.

