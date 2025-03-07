Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

In response to allegations of a cover-up raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the EC confirmed that it is taking the issue seriously and has committed to resolving it within the next three months. 

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue


In the latest development, the Election Commission Of India has announced their plan to address the issue of duplicate voter ids, a matter that has been a point of contention for years. In response to allegations of a cover-up raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the EC confirmed that it is taking the issue seriously and has committed to resolving it within the next three months.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Election Commission issued a statement, acknowledging that India’s electoral rolls, with over 99 crore registered voters, are the largest database of electors globally. Regarding the duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, the EC clarified that it is already aware of the issue and emphasized that a voter linked to a particular polling station’s electoral roll can only vote there, regardless of having a duplicate EPIC number.

To resolve this long-standing problem, the EC will work with technical teams and state chief electoral officers to ensure that all electors with duplicate EPIC numbers are assigned unique national EPIC numbers. This change will be applied not only to existing electors but also to future ones.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The TMC had raised concerns about the existence of duplicate voter identity card numbers in various states, accusing the EC of trying to cover up the issue. The EC’s announcement aims to quell these concerns and assure the public that corrective actions will be taken promptly.

Also Read: Delhi Government’s Gift For Women’s Day, Announcement Tomorrow

Filed under

Duplicate Voter ID Election Commission of India

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To...

‘If A War Is What US Wants’: China Promises To Retaliate Against US Tariffs; Economic War Looms Large

‘If A War Is What US Wants’: China Promises To Retaliate Against US Tariffs; Economic...

As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

Trump Issues Warning: Russia Faces Sanctions, Tariffs Unless Ukraine ceasefire, Peace Deal Happens

Trump Issues Warning: Russia Faces Sanctions, Tariffs Unless Ukraine ceasefire, Peace Deal Happens

Entertainment

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR