Election Commission To Begin Aadhaar-EPIC Linkage Process, Ensures Compliance With SC Guidelines

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced plans to initiate the process of linking voters’ Aadhaar data with their Elector Photo Identification Card (EPIC) database. The move aims to eliminate duplicate voter IDs and streamline the electoral process.

However, the commission emphasized that the linking would be carried out in accordance with the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling, which stated that Aadhaar-EPIC linkage is not mandatory. The process will also align with the provisions of Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of People’s Act.

ECI and UIDAI Set to Begin Technical Consultations

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting in New Delhi, attended by Chief Election Commissioner Kumar Gyanesh, election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, along with officials from the Union home ministry, the ministry of electronics and information technology, and the legislative department of the law and justice ministry. The Chief Executive Officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was also present.

During the meeting, ECI confirmed that while Aadhaar establishes a person’s identity, voting rights are strictly reserved for Indian citizens. Technical consultations between UIDAI and ECI’s expert panel will begin soon to finalize the linkage process.

ECI to Modify Forms 6 and 6B

The commission also decided to propose changes to the language of Forms 6 and 6B, which currently make Aadhaar submission mandatory for Aadhaar holders. These changes will be vetted by the law ministry before implementation.

Previously, in September 2023, the Supreme Court had disposed of a petition seeking amendments to these forms after ECI assured that Aadhaar submission was not compulsory under the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Rules, 2022. In February 2024, the apex court also refused to initiate contempt proceedings against ECI for not amending the forms, acknowledging that the issue was being addressed.

Pilot Phase to Begin Soon

An ECI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that preliminary discussions in the recent meeting centered on the benefits of linking Aadhaar with EPIC. UIDAI presented a plan on how to swiftly handle the process.

“The first phase will involve a pilot project to authenticate Aadhaar data. Once authenticated, the Aadhaar and EPIC databases will be matched, and errors will be rectified,” the official said.

Addressing Concerns Over Duplicate Voter IDs

The decision comes amid rising concerns over duplicate voter IDs in states like West Bengal, where opposition parties have accused the electoral process of being compromised. ECI has assured that duplicate EPICs—cases where multiple voters have the same EPIC number—will be removed. The exercise is currently underway.

In a 2023 submission to the Supreme Court, the poll body revealed that 662.3 million Aadhaar numbers had already been uploaded as part of the electoral roll finalization process. However, in December 2023, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Parliament that Aadhaar-EPIC linking had not officially commenced.

Two officials aware of the matter clarified that while Aadhaar numbers are stored in an Aadhaar Data Vault (ADV) as per UIDAI guidelines, the actual linkage process has yet to take place. The EPIC database is maintained in two separate folders—one containing demographic data (name, date of birth, gender, and parents’ names) and the other containing EPIC numbers. The planned linkage aims to associate Aadhaar numbers with the EPIC folder to improve accuracy.

As UIDAI and ECI begin consultations, the outcome of this move will be closely watched, especially amid ongoing concerns regarding data security, voter privacy, and electoral integrity.

