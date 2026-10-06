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Home > India News > Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road

Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road

INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav were detained after police stopped their march to the Election Commission, with Opposition MPs demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 13:31 IST

The opposition leaders’ march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on Tuesday took a turn for the worse when the security forces did not allow the leaders to reach the premises of the Election Commission. Among those arrested during the march were Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav and some others. Rahul Gandhi was even seen climbing on the barricade and holding the Tricolour flag.

The opposition is demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged malpractice in electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. The Election Commission has denied any malpractice in this regard.

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Rahul Gandhi Climbs Barricade As Police Stop INDIA Bloc March

The march started from Parliament’s Makar Dwar, with opposition MPs marching to Nirvachan Sadan, which is the headquarters of the Election Commission of India. Tight security arrangements were put in place in central Delhi, with barricades and heavy security personnel deployed along the route of the procession. However, the march came to an end just near the NITI Aayog office on Parliament Street, specifically between the NITI Aayog and Akashvani Bhawan, heading to the ECI headquarters. Having failed to move ahead, the MPs resorted to sitting down on the road for dharna.

Priyanka, Rahul Detained As Opposition Sit-In Intensifies

The protest continued as Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi were held by the police along with other opposition MPs. Priyanka and Rahul left the police van and walked towards Akashvani Bhawan. Also, other opposition MPs, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, were arrested.

Congress leaders were seen confronting the barricades, while senior party leader K.C. Venugopal climbed onto the grills near Akashvani Bhawan.

‘Gyanesh, It’s Done Bro’: Rahul Gandhi Targets CEC

The protest also produced one of the day’s most striking political messages. Rahul Gandhi held a banner carrying the words, “Gyanesh, it’s done, bro. Time to resign.” He later repeated the message in a post on X, directly calling for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Opposition MPs raised slogans including “BJP hai CEC hai”, “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” and “Democracy not for sale” during the sit-in.

Why Is INDIA Bloc Protesting Against Election Commission?

The protest follows a broader Opposition campaign against the SIR exercise and alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has accused the Election Commission of risking the exclusion of legitimate voters and has demanded greater transparency in the electoral revision process. The Opposition has also sought Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The protest call followed a September 30 meeting of opposition parties. INDIA bloc leaders are also expected to raise their concerns with President Droupadi Murmu. The latest confrontation in central Delhi marks another escalation in the political battle over electoral rolls, the SIR exercise and the Opposition’s allegations of “vote theft”.

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Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road

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Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road

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Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road
Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road
Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road
Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road
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