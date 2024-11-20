Election Controversies in Maharashtra; Hitendra Thakur Slams BJP Over Alleged Money Distribution

As Maharashtra votes in the state assembly elections, allegations and counter-allegations between political parties have intensified.

As Maharashtra votes in the state assembly elections, allegations and counter-allegations between political parties have heated up. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur on Wednesday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to win over voters through money. This remark from Thakur came following accusations of money distribution by BJP leader Vinod Tawde ahead of the polls.

Hitendra Thakur Questions BJP’s Tactics

Addressing the controversy, Hitendra Thakur slammed at the BJP, asking if disbursing money could actually increase the vote share.

“Why has the Rs 5 crore reached? Will the votes be increased by giving money? I have trust in people; we don’t fight elections on money. It is our guarantee that voting will take place peacefully,” said the BVA chief, expressing confidence in the integrity of the electorate.

Following an incident on Tuesday in which BVA employees caused a disturbance outside a hotel in Nalasopara, Palghar district, Thakur made his remark. BJP leader Vinod Tawde allegedly distributed money while meeting with the party workers, according to the workers.

Accusations Fly Over Hotel Ownership and Meetings

Thakur also responded to Tawde’s claims that the hotel in question was owned by the BVA chief. He dismissed these allegations as baseless and accused Tawde of spreading lies.

“Why did Vinod Tawde book the entire hotel, and why were all the rooms booked by his people? Yesterday, he was sitting here and requesting to take him out, and today, when he reached Mumbai, he said that the hotel is owned by Hitendra Thakur. It is his policy to lie without fear,” Thakur alleged, asserting that the BJP leader’s actions were misleading.

Fadnavis Denies Allegations Against Tawde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis defended Tawde, dismissing the claims of money distribution as a deliberate attempt to create controversy.

“As far as Vinod Tawde is concerned, I made it clear yesterday too that neither did he distribute any money nor was any money found with him. A deliberate attempt was made to stoke controversy; an ecosystem was used,” said Fadnavis.

He further criticized the opposition for allegedly orchestrating false narratives to tarnish BJP leaders during the critical election period.

Separate Allegations Surface Against NCP and Congress Leaders

Meanwhile, another controversy emerges involving Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole. Retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil has accused both leaders of involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud case that dates back to 2018.

Patil claims that the election campaigns were financed using the proceeds from this purported swindle. The political tensions surrounding the November 20 single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections have been exacerbated by these incendiary charges.

“We don’t depend on money. We fight elections on trust and principles,” he reaffirmed. Despite the assertions, Thakur remains positive regarding the BVA’s prospects, trusting in the electorate’s wisdom to see through political gimmicks.

