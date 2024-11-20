Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Election Controversies in Maharashtra; Hitendra Thakur Slams BJP Over Alleged Money Distribution

As Maharashtra votes in the state assembly elections, allegations and counter-allegations between political parties have intensified.

Election Controversies in Maharashtra; Hitendra Thakur Slams BJP Over Alleged Money Distribution

As Maharashtra votes in the state assembly elections, allegations and counter-allegations between political parties have heated up. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur on Wednesday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to win over voters through money. This remark from Thakur came following accusations of money distribution by BJP leader Vinod Tawde ahead of the polls.

Hitendra Thakur Questions BJP’s Tactics

Addressing the controversy, Hitendra Thakur slammed at the BJP, asking if disbursing money could actually increase the vote share.

“Why has the Rs 5 crore reached? Will the votes be increased by giving money? I have trust in people; we don’t fight elections on money. It is our guarantee that voting will take place peacefully,” said the BVA chief, expressing confidence in the integrity of the electorate.

Following an incident on Tuesday in which BVA employees caused a disturbance outside a hotel in Nalasopara, Palghar district, Thakur made his remark. BJP leader Vinod Tawde allegedly distributed money while meeting with the party workers, according to the workers.

Accusations Fly Over Hotel Ownership and Meetings

Thakur also responded to Tawde’s claims that the hotel in question was owned by the BVA chief. He dismissed these allegations as baseless and accused Tawde of spreading lies.

“Why did Vinod Tawde book the entire hotel, and why were all the rooms booked by his people? Yesterday, he was sitting here and requesting to take him out, and today, when he reached Mumbai, he said that the hotel is owned by Hitendra Thakur. It is his policy to lie without fear,” Thakur alleged, asserting that the BJP leader’s actions were misleading.

Fadnavis Denies Allegations Against Tawde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis defended Tawde, dismissing the claims of money distribution as a deliberate attempt to create controversy.

“As far as Vinod Tawde is concerned, I made it clear yesterday too that neither did he distribute any money nor was any money found with him. A deliberate attempt was made to stoke controversy; an ecosystem was used,” said Fadnavis.

He further criticized the opposition for allegedly orchestrating false narratives to tarnish BJP leaders during the critical election period.

Separate Allegations Surface Against NCP and Congress Leaders

Meanwhile, another controversy emerges involving Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole. Retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil has accused both leaders of involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud case that dates back to 2018.

Patil claims that the election campaigns were financed using the proceeds from this purported swindle. The political tensions surrounding the November 20 single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections have been exacerbated by these incendiary charges.

“We don’t depend on money. We fight elections on trust and principles,” he reaffirmed. Despite the assertions, Thakur remains positive regarding the BVA’s prospects, trusting in the electorate’s wisdom to see through political gimmicks.

ALSO READ: ‘Stand On Your Own Legs’ SC Bars NCP From Using Sharad Pawar’s Visuals For Maharashtra Polls

Filed under

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) bharatiya janata party (bjp) Hitendra Thakur maharashtra
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox