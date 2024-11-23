Election Results Awaited: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Brace for Verdicts

The Election Commission is set to announce the much-anticipated results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections today

The Election Commission is set to announce the much-anticipated results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections today. As the counting of votes proceeds, political parties and their supporters remain on edge, awaiting the outcome of these fiercely contested battles.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP—locked horns with the opposition coalition, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SCP).

Election Details and Voter Turnout

The single-phase election in Maharashtra was held on November 20, witnessing a 66.05% voter turnout, higher than the 61.1% turnout in 2019. Kolhapur topped the charts with a turnout of 76.63%, closely followed by Gadchiroli at 75.26%. However, Mumbai recorded the lowest voter engagement, with Mumbai city at 52.07% and its suburban areas at 55.95%.

A total of 288 counting centers have been set up across the state, with a special provision for the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll. To ensure transparency, 288 counting observers are monitoring the assembly constituencies, while an additional two observers oversee the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll counting.

The BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena fielded candidates in 81, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP contested in 59. On the other side, the MVA coalition allocated 101 seats to Congress, 95 to Shiv Sena (UBT), and 86 to the NCP (SCP). Additionally, smaller parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (237 seats) and AIMIM (17 seats) added diversity to the fray.

Jharkhand’s Two-Phase Election

In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance faced off against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The state saw a two-phase election, with voting on November 13 and November 20. The first phase covered 43 constituencies out of the state’s 81 assembly seats, while the remaining 38 seats were decided in the second phase. Voter enthusiasm reached a record high, with a turnout of 67.74%, the highest since the state’s formation in 2000.

Key Candidates in the Spotlight For Assembly Elections

Prominent candidates included JMM leader Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, alongside BJP leader Babulal Marandi and assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato. Other notable figures in the race were Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress (Mahagama), Sita Soren of JMM (Jamtara), Sudesh Mahto of the AJSU Party (Silli), and former CM Champai Soren (Seraikela).

A total of 1,211 candidates vied for the state’s 81 assembly seats, intensifying the competition.

The BJP-led alliance campaigned on themes of corruption and alleged infiltration, aiming to discredit the ruling JMM-Congress administration. Meanwhile, the JMM and Congress countered with promises of welfare schemes and allegations that the BJP was misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target opposition leaders.

Poll Predictions and Exit Polls

Most exit polls favored BJP-led alliances to emerge victorious in both states. However, some pollsters suggested an edge for the JMM-Congress in Jharkhand and the MVA coalition in Maharashtra, setting the stage for an unpredictable outcome.

The election campaigns in both states saw heavyweights from both sides, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP’s rallying slogan, “Ek Rahenge Toh Safe Rahenge” (If we remain united, we will be safe), was mocked by Gandhi, who quipped that the unity referred to Modi, Shah, and billionaires.

Confident Projections

Leaders from both camps expressed confidence ahead of the results. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi predicted an MVA victory in Maharashtra, asserting, “People of Maharashtra are going to free them (Mahayuti) for the next 25 years. The government of loot, corruption, and Adani is going to end. We will get the majority.”

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on the other hand, forecasted BJP-led governments in both states, stating, “Mahayuti will form governments in Maharashtra and in Jharkhand. The BJP will emerge victorious.”

