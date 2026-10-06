‘Electoral Mandate Is Not Personal Power’: Supreme Court Cancels Bail Of Corporator, 3 Others In Doctors Assault Case

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre and three others accused of assaulting and abusing three doctors at a municipal hospital in July 2026. A Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said an elected representative cannot treat an electoral mandate as a personal source of power, intimidate people or take over functions assigned by law to the police, administration and judiciary. The Court stressed that democratic legitimacy remains subject to the rule of law.

The case began with an alleged altercation in the labour ward after a dispute over shifting a pregnant woman in labour. Mhatre and three others were accused of assaulting and verbally abusing three doctors, including a woman doctor. The Supreme Court also noted reports that some doctors involved had resigned or stopped attending work because of fear, and said the alleged impact on the medical fraternity was relevant while considering possible witness intimidation.

Supreme Court questions elected representative’s use of influence

The Supreme Court said elected representatives are expected to represent citizens and strengthen public institutions, not replace them through personal intervention. It expressed concern over situations where an elected person treats voters’ mandate as authority to command, threaten or compel others.

The Bench observed that using political or personal influence to obtain compliance through intimidation can affect not only an individual victim but also public confidence in the rule of law. The Court’s observations came in the Maharashtra government’s challenge to the Bombay High Court order concerning the accused’s bail.

Supreme Court finds change in bail approach unexplained

The Maharashtra government argued that the High Court had adopted inconsistent approaches while considering the bail issue and had not identified any intervening circumstance to justify changing its earlier assessment. The Supreme Court accepted this contention and held that the High Court had not adequately explained the change.

While examining Mhatre’s case, the Supreme Court also considered his criminal record. The Bench recorded that 18 cases had been registered against him, though he had been acquitted or discharged in 16. The prosecution had also raised concerns that his influence could affect material witnesses.

Supreme Court flags safety concerns for doctors

The Bench took note of Mhatre having remained admitted to the prison ward of a District Civil Hospital during his police and judicial custody. It also referred to another incident involving alleged attacks on doctors and hospital staff in Palghar.

The Supreme Court clarified that protecting medical professionals does not mean giving doctors immunity from accountability. Allegations of negligence or dereliction of duty must also be dealt with according to law.

Supreme Court orders surrender, witness protection

The Court set aside the Bombay High Court order insofar as it restored bail to the four accused and directed them to surrender before the trial court by October 5, 2026. They were allowed to seek bail again if circumstances materially changed.

The Supreme Court also directed the Maharashtra government to examine independently whether applicable preventive-detention provisions were attracted. It asked the Special Fast Track Court to make efforts for an early trial and directed the prosecution to reassess its list of 64 witnesses, removing those whose evidence was not necessary.

The trial court was also asked to afford adequate protection to material witnesses, particularly to doctors and hospital staff, under the Maharashtra Witness Protection and Security Act, 2017. In State of Maharashtra v. Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre & Ors., the distinction between power associated with election and personal influence wielded by the individual is quite apparent.

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