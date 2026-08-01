Electric Bus Catches Fire While Charging in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Four Bikes Destroyed

Electric Bus Catches Fire During Charging
No Casualties Reported
Probe Launched Into Cause of Fire
Another Delhi Fire Raises Safety Concerns
Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.