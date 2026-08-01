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Home > India News > Electric Bus Catches Fire While Charging in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Four Bikes Destroyed

Electric Bus Catches Fire While Charging in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Four Bikes Destroyed

An electric bus caught fire while charging at a private EV charging station in Delhi's Sonia Vihar, destroying the vehicle and four bikes. No injuries were reported as officials launched an investigation.

Delhi E Bus (Photo: ANI)
Delhi E Bus (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 19:14 IST

A major fire erupted at a private electric bus charging station in the Sonia Vihar area of Delhi on Saturday morning after a fire broke out in an electric bus which was being charged there. The fire quickly spread, and the bus and four motorcycles parked nearby were also completely burnt due to the fire.
 
The good thing about the situation was that no one was present at the charging station when the fire erupted. The Delhi Fire Services came to the place and managed to control the fire.
 

Electric Bus Catches Fire During Charging

According to the eyewitnesses, the electric bus burst into fire while getting charged at the charging point of the private charging station situated at the fifth pushta of Sonia Vihar in East Delhi. In no time, the fire engulfed the whole bus. Thick smoke emanated from the place as the bus burst into flames. The heat of the fire engulfed four motorcycles kept nearby, and all were burnt to ashes
 

No Casualties Reported

The greatest relief is that the charging station was empty when the fire broke out. There was nobody else except the firefighters at the place. Firefighters quickly reached the spot on receiving information about the fire and succeeded in containing the flames before it could spread further to neighbouring buildings.
 

Probe Launched Into Cause of Fire

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been initiated, but currently there is no concrete information about it. The authorities say that it would only be known once the fire department completes its probe and releases the report.
 

Another Delhi Fire Raises Safety Concerns

This fire broke out at Sonia Vihar just months after the death of nine people, including three children, in a fire accident in a residential cum commercial building near Palam Metro Station in southwest Delhi.
 
According to a magisterial probe conducted after the fire accident of March 18, various lapses by several departments, including MCD, Delhi Fire Services and Electrical Inspectorate, have been found. It identified that a possible short circuit near the MCB Box led to the fire accident, but officials said that it could not be determined for sure since the electrical systems were extensively damaged.
 
The latest fire at an EV charging station has once again highlighted the importance of regular safety checks, proper electrical maintenance and strict fire safety measures at charging facilities across the capital.
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Electric Bus Catches Fire While Charging in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Four Bikes Destroyed
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Electric Bus Catches Fire While Charging in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Four Bikes Destroyed

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Electric Bus Catches Fire While Charging in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Four Bikes Destroyed
Electric Bus Catches Fire While Charging in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, Four Bikes Destroyed
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