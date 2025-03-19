Electric Vehicle Prices To Match Petrol Vehicles Within Six Months, Claims Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the prices of electric vehicles (EVs) will be at par with petrol vehicles within six months.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the prices of electric vehicles (EVs) will be at par with petrol vehicles within six months. Speaking at the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India Expo, he highlighted the government’s commitment to cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous production policies.

Push for EV Adoption and Infrastructure Development

Gadkari reiterated that reducing logistics costs is key to making India the third-largest economy, emphasizing the role of good roads and smart transport systems.

“Within six months, the cost of electric vehicles will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles,” he stated, signaling a major shift in the affordability of green transportation.

He also stressed the government’s focus on mass rapid transport powered by electricity and the need to adopt innovative technologies to lower road construction costs.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Nears Completion

Updating on infrastructure projects, Gadkari revealed that the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway is nearing completion and will be ready in three months.

“By making good roads, we can reduce our logistics cost,” he added, underlining the importance of well-developed infrastructure for economic growth.

With the rapid adoption of EVs, smart city initiatives, and improvements in road transport, the Indian government continues to push for sustainable and cost-effective mobility solutions.

