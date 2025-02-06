Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Surendra Gadling, Jyoti Jagtap

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap, both arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Surendra Gadling, Jyoti Jagtap


The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap, both arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal also deferred the hearing on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) petition challenging the bail granted to activist Mahesh Raut. Raut had been granted bail by the Bombay High Court; however, the order was stayed after the NIA sought to challenge it before the apex court.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Gadling, denied allegations that the accused was delaying the trial and requested time to produce relevant records. Meanwhile, senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for Jagtap and Raut, urged the court to schedule the matter at the earliest. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, arguing for the NIA, contended that the Bombay High Court’s bail order in favor of Raut was “absolutely perverse.” The Supreme Court decided to take up all related matters together and adjourned the hearing.

Gadling has been accused of aiding Maoist insurgents and conspiring with various co-accused, including some who remain absconding. He was booked under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The prosecution alleged that he provided Maoists with secret government information and maps of sensitive areas. Additionally, it is claimed that he encouraged resistance to the Surjagarh mining project and incited locals to join the movement.

Gadling is also implicated in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, which pertains to inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Authorities allege that these speeches incited violence the following day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.

The Bombay High Court previously ruled that Jagtap was an active member of the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM), a group that allegedly delivered “aggressive and highly provocative slogans” during a stage performance at the 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave. The court concluded, “We are of the considered opinion that there are reasonable grounds for believing the allegations or accusations of the NIA against the appellant (Jagtap) having conspired, attempted, advocated, and abetted the commission of a terrorist act as prima facie true.”

The NIA has classified KKM as a front organization of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Jagtap’s appeal against a February 2022 special court order denying her bail was dismissed by the Bombay High Court.

The Elgar Parishad conclave was held at Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace-fort in Pune city, and remains central to the case’s ongoing legal proceedings.

