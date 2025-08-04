Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Global Capability Centre (GCC) of US-based pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly in Hyderabad, marking another milestone in the city’s rise as a global hub for innovation and digital excellence.

Speaking at the launch, CM Revanth Reddy said Hyderabad has been transformed into a global GCC capital in just 20 months under his government’s leadership. “This is not just a regular centre but the nerve center of Eli Lilly, managing and accelerating the company’s global operations from Hyderabad,” he stated.

The 220,000 sq ft facility is designed to strengthen Eli Lilly’s digital capabilities and drive global innovation. The company has already onboarded 100 professionals and aims to scale up to 1,500 employees in the coming years.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s growing global stature, the Chief Minister said, “One in every three vaccines administered globally is developed or manufactured in Hyderabad.” He added that the city is home to over 2,000 life sciences companies and is now widely regarded as the Life Sciences Capital of India.

Revanth Reddy credited IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu for his vision and hard work in bringing world-class investments to Telangana. “The growth of GCCs in Hyderabad is in line with our Telangana Rising 2047 vision and our goal of building a One Trillion Dollar economy,” he said.

The new centre will focus on emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing, automation, and software engineering to solve global health challenges and enhance operational efficiency.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government remains committed to providing a transparent, progressive, and innovation-friendly ecosystem for investors. Addressing Eli Lilly’s Hyderabad team, he said, “You are not just working in Hyderabad – you are now part of our family and shaping the future of global healthcare from here.”

With the launch of Eli Lilly’s GCC, Hyderabad has taken another strong step toward becoming a preferred destination for global tech and pharma giants.

