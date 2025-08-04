Home > India > Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’

Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’

US-based pharma giant Eli Lilly launched its Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, inaugurated by CM Revanth Reddy. The facility, set to employ 1,500 people, strengthens Hyderabad's position as a global life sciences and digital innovation hub.

Eli Lilly opens a 220,000 sq ft Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad.
Eli Lilly opens a 220,000 sq ft Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 4, 2025 14:26:00 IST

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Global Capability Centre (GCC) of US-based pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly in Hyderabad, marking another milestone in the city’s rise as a global hub for innovation and digital excellence.

Speaking at the launch, CM Revanth Reddy said Hyderabad has been transformed into a global GCC capital in just 20 months under his government’s leadership. “This is not just a regular centre but the nerve center of Eli Lilly, managing and accelerating the company’s global operations from Hyderabad,” he stated.

The 220,000 sq ft facility is designed to strengthen Eli Lilly’s digital capabilities and drive global innovation. The company has already onboarded 100 professionals and aims to scale up to 1,500 employees in the coming years.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s growing global stature, the Chief Minister said, “One in every three vaccines administered globally is developed or manufactured in Hyderabad.” He added that the city is home to over 2,000 life sciences companies and is now widely regarded as the Life Sciences Capital of India.

Revanth Reddy credited IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu for his vision and hard work in bringing world-class investments to Telangana. “The growth of GCCs in Hyderabad is in line with our Telangana Rising 2047 vision and our goal of building a One Trillion Dollar economy,” he said.

The new centre will focus on emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing, automation, and software engineering to solve global health challenges and enhance operational efficiency.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government remains committed to providing a transparent, progressive, and innovation-friendly ecosystem for investors. Addressing Eli Lilly’s Hyderabad team, he said, “You are not just working in Hyderabad – you are now part of our family and shaping the future of global healthcare from here.”

With the launch of Eli Lilly’s GCC, Hyderabad has taken another strong step toward becoming a preferred destination for global tech and pharma giants.

ALSO READ: ‘What Did The Residents Of Prayagraj Get Besides Waterlogging’, Akhilesh Yadav Criticises UP Government Over Floods In Varanasi And Prayagraj

Tags: hyderabadrevanth reddy

RELATED News

Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter
PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren
Three Pakistani LeT Terrorists Killed In Dachigam Encounter, Biometric And GPS Data Confirms Identity
TikToker Criticised For Mocking Indian Woman’s Accent In Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse
Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’
Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’
Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’
Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?