Wednesday, May 7, 2025
‘Eliminate Terrorism Wherever It Flourishes’: Congress Leader Ajay Rai On Operation Sindoor

Despite the controversy, Rai has made it clear that he stands by the Armed Forces' actions and emphasizes the need to confront terrorism head-on.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has come out strongly in support of the Indian Armed Forces following their execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a retaliatory strike targeting terror hideouts deep within Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said the operation sent a clear message against terrorism. He also repeated his earlier symbolic gesture involving a Rafale jet model, which had sparked a political debate.

“Lemon Chillies” Comment Resurfaces Amid Strike Support

“I congratulate the Army. We always take pride in our Army… The entire country wanted those lemon chillies to be removed from the Rafale… I think wherever terrorism is flourishing, we need to eliminate it all”, Rai remarked.

His reference to “lemon chillies” stems from an earlier incident where he showcased a toy Rafale jet with superstitious symbols hanging from it, criticizing the government’s perceived inaction over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Despite the controversy, Rai has made it clear that he stands by the Armed Forces’ actions and emphasizes the need to confront terrorism head-on.

Congress Stresses National Unity and Support

The Congress party officially backed the military strikes, calling for national unity in the face of terrorism. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh affirmed the party’s stand:

“India’s commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest. This is a time for unity and solidarity. Right from the night of April 22nd, the INC has been categorically stating that the Govt will have our fullest support in the nation’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The INC is standing firmly with our armed forces.”

India Launches Deepest Strikes Since 1971

According to reports, India carried out its most extensive military operation inside Pakistani territory since the 1971 war.

The targets were believed to be terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir operated by groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for orchestrating cross-border attacks.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes in a formal statement: “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a meeting with the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to review the situation.

The Ministry also announced that further details about Operation Sindoor will be shared during a press briefing scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 AM.

(With Inputs From ANI)

