Tech billionaire Elon Musk has made a bold move in his ongoing feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, leading a group of investors in a staggering $97.4 billion bid to take over the non-profit arm of the artificial intelligence company. This high-stakes offer, aimed at restoring OpenAI to its original mission as a nonprofit research lab, has further intensified the rivalry between the two tech moguls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Altman swiftly rejected the proposal in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and sarcastically countered with an offer to buy Twitter for $9.74 billion. “No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want,” Altman wrote.

no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Sam Altman (@sama) February 10, 2025

Musk, who acquired X (then Twitter) for $44 billion in 2022, didn’t hold back in his response, simply replying “Swindler”, adding fuel to their ongoing battle over the future of AI.

Musk’s Takeover Bid and the OpenAI Power Struggle

According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk’s investment group, which includes his AI startup xAI and several prominent investment firms, has formally submitted the $97.4 billion offer to OpenAI’s board of directors. Marc Toberoff, Musk’s attorney, confirmed the bid, stating that Musk wants to revert OpenAI back to its non-profit roots, ensuring its advanced AI developments serve the public good rather than private profits.

The rivalry between Musk and Altman traces back to 2015, when both co-founded OpenAI. However, tensions grew over the company’s direction, particularly after Musk resigned from the board in 2018. Musk, who was one of OpenAI’s earliest investors, later sued the company in 2023, arguing it had betrayed its founding principles by shifting towards a for-profit model.

Legal Battles and OpenAI’s Corporate Shift

OpenAI’s success skyrocketed after the launch of ChatGPT, bringing global recognition and massive revenue streams. However, internal conflicts led to Altman’s brief firing in 2023, before he returned with a new board days later.

Last year, OpenAI announced plans to formally alter its corporate structure, a move that enraged Musk. He has since sought a court order to block the company’s transition into a for-profit entity, arguing it must prioritize public interest over shareholders.

Meanwhile, Musk established xAI in early 2023, determined to carve his own path in the AI industry. With this latest $97.4 billion bid, he aims to reclaim control over OpenAI, but Altman’s rejection and Twitter buyout counteroffer indicate that the battle is far from over.

As legal disputes continue and the power struggle deepens, the tech world watches closely to see whether Musk’s vision for OpenAI will prevail or if Altman will steer the company towards an AI-powered future under private control.

ALSO READ: Gamer Alert! Realme P3 Pro To Launch On February 18: Storage, Battery, And Display Details Revealed!