Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Elon Musk Tries To Buy OpenAI For $97.4B, Sam Altman Responds With A Shocking Counteroffer!

Elon Musk’s $97.4B OpenAI takeover bid was rejected by Sam Altman, who offered to buy Twitter instead. Musk fired back, calling Altman a "swindler."

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Elon Musk Tries To Buy OpenAI For $97.4B, Sam Altman Responds With A Shocking Counteroffer!


Tech billionaire Elon Musk has made a bold move in his ongoing feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, leading a group of investors in a staggering $97.4 billion bid to take over the non-profit arm of the artificial intelligence company. This high-stakes offer, aimed at restoring OpenAI to its original mission as a nonprofit research lab, has further intensified the rivalry between the two tech moguls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Altman swiftly rejected the proposal in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and sarcastically countered with an offer to buy Twitter for $9.74 billion. “No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want,” Altman wrote.

Musk, who acquired X (then Twitter) for $44 billion in 2022, didn’t hold back in his response, simply replying “Swindler”, adding fuel to their ongoing battle over the future of AI.

Musk’s Takeover Bid and the OpenAI Power Struggle

According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk’s investment group, which includes his AI startup xAI and several prominent investment firms, has formally submitted the $97.4 billion offer to OpenAI’s board of directors. Marc Toberoff, Musk’s attorney, confirmed the bid, stating that Musk wants to revert OpenAI back to its non-profit roots, ensuring its advanced AI developments serve the public good rather than private profits.

The rivalry between Musk and Altman traces back to 2015, when both co-founded OpenAI. However, tensions grew over the company’s direction, particularly after Musk resigned from the board in 2018. Musk, who was one of OpenAI’s earliest investors, later sued the company in 2023, arguing it had betrayed its founding principles by shifting towards a for-profit model.

Legal Battles and OpenAI’s Corporate Shift

OpenAI’s success skyrocketed after the launch of ChatGPT, bringing global recognition and massive revenue streams. However, internal conflicts led to Altman’s brief firing in 2023, before he returned with a new board days later.

Last year, OpenAI announced plans to formally alter its corporate structure, a move that enraged Musk. He has since sought a court order to block the company’s transition into a for-profit entity, arguing it must prioritize public interest over shareholders.

Meanwhile, Musk established xAI in early 2023, determined to carve his own path in the AI industry. With this latest $97.4 billion bid, he aims to reclaim control over OpenAI, but Altman’s rejection and Twitter buyout counteroffer indicate that the battle is far from over.

As legal disputes continue and the power struggle deepens, the tech world watches closely to see whether Musk’s vision for OpenAI will prevail or if Altman will steer the company towards an AI-powered future under private control.

ALSO READ: Gamer Alert! Realme P3 Pro To Launch On February 18: Storage, Battery, And Display Details Revealed!

Filed under

Elon Musk OpenAI takeover Sam Altman

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Meets VP JD Vance In Paris—First Trump Admin Talks Before Washington Visit!

PM Modi Meets VP JD Vance In Paris—First Trump Admin Talks Before Washington Visit!

Third Earthquake Strikes Inland Empire, Shaking Southern California

Third Earthquake Strikes Inland Empire, Shaking Southern California

Ashwini Vaishnaw To Address Parliament Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark

Ashwini Vaishnaw To Address Parliament Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los...

What Does China-US Tariff War Mean For Vehicles With Larger Engines

What Does China-US Tariff War Mean For Vehicles With Larger Engines

Entertainment

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s Orders

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral On Instagram

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch Heavy Security

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox