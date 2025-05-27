Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  Elon Musk's Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, is set to begin a six-day visit to India from June 1 to June 6. The South African engineer and entrepreneur will be attending a series of strategic engagements, including a visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Focus on Green Energy and Cultural Roots

Musk, who recently joined the Global Advisory Board of Indian renewable energy firm Servotech Power Systems, will begin his India tour with a formal welcome in New Delhi on June 1. On June 2, he is expected to meet with policymakers, investors, and senior bureaucrats at a company event focused on green technology and India’s growing role in the global EV charging infrastructure sector.

One of the key highlights of Musk’s visit will be his tour of Servotech’s solar and EV charger manufacturing unit in Safiabad, Haryana. State ministers and top bureaucrats are expected to join him at the facility. His itinerary also includes a symbolic and spiritual stop—Musk will travel to Ayodhya to seek blessings at the Ram temple, highlighting a gesture of respect towards India’s cultural heritage.

In a move underscoring his commitment to environmental causes, Errol Musk will participate in a plantation drive organised by Servotech on June 5, which coincides with World Environment Day. He is scheduled to return to South Africa on June 6.

Servotech had earlier this month announced Errol Musk’s induction into its Global Advisory Board, noting his experience in sustainable development and infrastructure. During his visit, Musk is also expected to take part in exclusive roundtable discussions with Indian government officials and key investor groups.

