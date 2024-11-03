Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Employment surging In India’s Capital-Intensive Industries: Goldman Sachs

Over the past ten years, capital-intensive sub-sectors such as electronics, chemicals and machinery within India’s manufacturing sector, have seen a major growth in both employment and exports, according to a Goldman Sachs report.

Employment surging In India’s Capital-Intensive Industries: Goldman Sachs

According to a recent report from Goldman Sachs, India has seen significant growth in employment and exports within capital-intensive industries over the past decade. Key sectors such as electronics, chemicals, and machinery are leading this trend, driven by government initiatives aimed at boosting production and assembly capabilities.

The report highlights that these capital-intensive industries are experiencing double-digit export growth, reflecting India’s shift towards a more valuable export portfolio. This growth indicates progress in developing high-value products for international markets.

Notably, employment growth in capital-intensive sectors has outpaced that in labor-intensive sectors, such as textiles, footwear, and food and beverages. The findings suggest that while capital-intensive industries are expanding rapidly, labor-intensive sectors still account for a larger share of overall employment in the country.

This transformation in the manufacturing landscape is largely attributed to government reforms designed to enhance competitiveness and foster sustainable economic growth. Central to these reforms are the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, introduced in phases starting in 2020. These initiatives aim to boost domestic manufacturing, stimulate technological advancements, and attract both foreign and local investments.

With a total incentive outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore, the PLI schemes encompass 14 critical sectors, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, drones, and specialty steel. The incentives are intended to increase production capacity, create jobs, promote exports, and reduce reliance on imports—all part of India’s vision for a self-reliant economy by 2047 (Viksit Bharat 2047).

As of June 2024, these schemes have successfully attracted investments of ₹1.32 lakh crore and have significantly boosted manufacturing output, which reached ₹10.9 lakh crore. In terms of exports, the PLI initiatives have contributed ₹4 lakh crore, solidifying India’s position as a rising player in the global marketplace.

Filed under

Employment Export GOLDMAN SACHS
Advertisement

Also Read

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox