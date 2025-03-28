Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
  Empuraan Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Breaks Records, Becomes The Biggest Opener In Malayalam Cinema

Empuraan Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal’s Film Breaks Records, Becomes The Biggest Opener In Malayalam Cinema

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ earns ₹22 crore on Day 1, surpassing ‘Marakkar’ as the biggest Malayalam opener. The film’s advance booking crossed ₹80 crore worldwide.

The much-awaited sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, had a phenomenal opening at the box office on March 27. According to trade estimates, the film collected around ₹22 crore nett on its first day in India, making it the biggest opener in Malayalam cinema history.

The action thriller, which released in multiple languages, had already created a buzz with its massive ₹80 crore advance bookings worldwide.

Box Office Breakdown: Malayalam Dominates the Collections

As per data from tracking website Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan saw strong collections across all languages:

  • Malayalam version: ₹19.45 crore

  • Telugu version: ₹1.2 crore

  • Hindi version: ₹50 lakh

  • Tamil version: ₹80 lakh

  • Kannada version: ₹5 lakh

The film’s opening day collections have already surpassed the previous record held by Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkar’, which earned ₹20 crore worldwide on its first day. With international collections added, Empuraan could easily cross ₹50 crore gross worldwide within a day.

Strong Audience Response and Holiday Boost

Critics and audiences have praised Empuraan for its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and strong performances. The film is expected to continue its box office dominance with the extended Eid holiday weekend boosting ticket sales.

Star-Studded Cast and Future Sequel Plans

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features a stellar cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Saniya Ayyappan.

Much like its predecessor, Lucifer, the sequel ends on a cliffhanger, setting up an exciting lead-in to Part 3 of the franchise.

With its record-breaking opening and growing audience excitement, L2: Empuraan is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever.

