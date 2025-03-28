Empuraan Controversy: Why Prithviraj’s Movie Has Sparked A Political Storm In Kerala?

Mohanlal's 'Empuraan' has ignited a political storm in Kerala, with sections of the audience accusing the film of pushing a hidden agenda.

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated sequel ‘L2: Empuraan’ has become the centre of a political storm in Kerala, drawing sharp criticism from right-wing social media handles and sparking intense online debate.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 political thriller Lucifer and has stirred controversy for its alleged portrayal of right-wing ideologies in a negative light. The film opens with a sequence inspired by the 2002 Gujarat riots, and its main antagonist leads a Hindu nationalist party, elements that many viewers believe are thinly veiled references to real-life political groups.

Netizens Allege Anti-Hindu Propaganda

Several BJP and RSS-affiliated social media handles have accused Empuraan of pushing “Hindu-bashing propaganda.” A Facebook post by the page Sanathana Dharma went as far as accusing director Prithviraj of deceiving Mohanlal and his fans. HinduPost, a right-wing media outlet, described the film as “an overt Hindu-bashing propaganda film” that vilifies Hindus “amidst the ongoing genocide of Hindus across the subcontinent.”

So it's just a propoganda movie 🥺 Disappointed Laletta https://t.co/GxLn1HYs1I — Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳🚩 (@AnuSatheesh5) March 27, 2025

@PrithviOfficial from goat life to goat breeder.@Mohanlal

You’ll be the reason, kerala becomes a Hindu minority state. Movie like urs and #greatindiankitchen will make u a minority state like Bangladesh. #Empuraan — Clarkson’ farm (@ganwaarAadmi) March 28, 2025

Pratheesh Vishwanath, founder of Hindu Seva Kendram and a key supporter of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also lashed out, claiming that the filmmakers had “ulterior motives” and had “manipulated the narrative” to influence public opinion.

Political Symbolism Sparks Outrage

The film’s antagonist, reportedly named Baba Bajrangi a name that mirrors a real-life convict in the Gujarat riot cases has been one of the primary triggers for the outrage. The portrayal of a Hindu nationalist party as the villainous force in the film has led to boycott calls from various right-wing groups, who argue that the film unfairly targets their ideology.

The pain expressed here in this thread regarding #Mohanlal and #PrithvirakSukumaran movie #Empuraan is what every Hindu feels when they get backstabbed by the same actors they adore

Cinema is a powerful medium which is now used by leftists and religious fanatics to target Hundus https://t.co/sQgQOJRnX7 — Pavi 🇮🇳 (@VPP62764821) March 28, 2025

The term “Saffron Comrade,” used by Congress leader VT Balram in reaction to the controversy, further fueled debates about whether the film exposes an alleged covert alliance between Left and Right factions in Kerala politics.

Left-Leaning Handles Cautious, Congress Supporters Amused

While some Left-leaning social media users praised Prithviraj for his “brave storytelling,” others advised caution. Some warned party supporters that the film, despite criticising the BJP and right-wing ideology, fails to offer a counter-narrative from the Left, instead creating an ideological vacuum.

Congress supporters, however, appeared more enthusiastic. VT Balram’s endorsement of the film and his mocking take on the right-wing backlash have gone viral, with many Congress supporters viewing the film’s political content as a win for their narrative.

Interestingly, some viewers believe Prithviraj employed a clever strategy by initially projecting the film as being aligned with right-wing concerns such as taking on “jihadis” to attract that audience, only to later subvert their expectations. This tactic, they argue, not only surprised viewers but also helped generate more interest and buzz around the film.

BJP Responds: “A Film Is Just a Film”

In response to the uproar, Kerala BJP leader MT Ramesh stated, “A film should be seen as a film. The people of Kerala have the common sense to do so.” He dismissed the controversy, saying that the Sangh Parivar does not depend on cinema for its survival. Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar found himself at the receiving end of criticism from some right-wing supporters for showing support for the film online.

