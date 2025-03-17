Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Handwara Forest After Search Ops

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the dense forests of Handwara in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The gunfight erupted after a search operation was launched in the area based on intelligence inputs.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the dense forests of Handwara in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The gunfight erupted after a search operation was launched in the area based on intelligence inputs.

Security Forces Launch Search Operation

According to a senior police official, security forces received specific information about the presence of terrorists in Krumbhoora, Zachaldara Rajwar, located in Handwara. Acting on these inputs, a joint team of security personnel initiated a search operation to track down the suspected militants.

During the search, terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces. In response, the security personnel retaliated, leading to an active encounter in the forested region.

Terrorists Trapped, Heavy Gunfire Reported

Authorities believe that two to three terrorists are trapped in the encounter site. The security forces have cordoned off the area to prevent any escape, and reinforcements have been rushed in to assist in the operation.

The gunfight is ongoing, with security personnel taking all necessary precautions to neutralize the terrorists while ensuring minimal collateral damage. More details are awaited as the operation continues.

further details awaited.

Filed under

encounter Handwara forest Security Forces terrorists

newsx

