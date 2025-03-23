Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Kathua, Jammu And Kashmir

An encounter erupted in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, after security forces launched a search operation near the Indo-Pak border following suspicious movement.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sanyal village of Hiranagar sector, Kathua district, on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. The operation was initiated following suspicious movement near the Indo-Pak border.

According to officials, reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the situation remains tense as security forces continue their operation. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, security forces launched a joint search operation in the Sangla area of Surankot, Poonch district, after detecting suspicious movement. The operation was conducted by the Indian Army’s Romeo Force and Poonch Police, ANI reported.

In a separate operation, security forces discovered a terrorist hideout in the Bhalra forest area of Bhaderwah, Doda district. During a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Army, a pistol, three magazines, six bullets, and 25 rounds of an AK assault rifle were recovered.

Officials revealed that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, though no arrests were made.

In another incident, on March 21, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at a police vehicle in Rajouri district. The attack targeted a Special Operations Group (SOG) patrol vehicle, which was traveling from Dera Ki Gali to Thannamandi.

However, the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside, causing no casualties. Security forces are investigating the attack.

With multiple incidents unfolding across Kathua, Poonch, Doda, and Rajouri, security forces remain on high alert. Intelligence inputs indicate increased terrorist activity in border areas, prompting search operations and enhanced surveillance.

These developments come amid ongoing efforts to curb cross-border infiltration and terrorist activities in the region.

