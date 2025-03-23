Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Kathua, Jammu And Kashmir

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Kathua, Jammu And Kashmir

An encounter erupted in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, after security forces launched a search operation near the Indo-Pak border following suspicious movement.

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Kathua, Jammu And Kashmir


An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sanyal village of Hiranagar sector, Kathua district, on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. The operation was initiated following suspicious movement near the Indo-Pak border.

According to officials, reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the situation remains tense as security forces continue their operation. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier on Sunday, security forces launched a joint search operation in the Sangla area of Surankot, Poonch district, after detecting suspicious movement. The operation was conducted by the Indian Army’s Romeo Force and Poonch Police, ANI reported.

In a separate operation, security forces discovered a terrorist hideout in the Bhalra forest area of Bhaderwah, Doda district. During a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Army, a pistol, three magazines, six bullets, and 25 rounds of an AK assault rifle were recovered.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Officials revealed that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, though no arrests were made.

In another incident, on March 21, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at a police vehicle in Rajouri district. The attack targeted a Special Operations Group (SOG) patrol vehicle, which was traveling from Dera Ki Gali to Thannamandi.

However, the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside, causing no casualties. Security forces are investigating the attack.

With multiple incidents unfolding across Kathua, Poonch, Doda, and Rajouri, security forces remain on high alert. Intelligence inputs indicate increased terrorist activity in border areas, prompting search operations and enhanced surveillance.

These developments come amid ongoing efforts to curb cross-border infiltration and terrorist activities in the region.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal

Filed under

Indo-Pak border security Jammu and Kashmir encounter Jammu and Kashmir search operation Kathua encounter news

The UP Police arrested Za

Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In...
A disturbing video showin

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch
A woman named Muskan Rast

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering
newsx

Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030
newsx

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28
Justice Yashwant Varma of

A Lookback At Justice Yashwant Varma’s Legacy Of Landmark Judgements
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In Clashes

Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In...

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering

Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030

Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival