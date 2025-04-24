An encounter broke out early Wednesday between terrorists and joint security forces in the Dudu-Basantgarh region of Udhampur district.

An encounter broke out early Wednesday between terrorists and joint security forces in the Dudu-Basantgarh region of Udhampur district. Personnel from the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are engaged in the operation, which remains active at the time of reporting. In the latest development, one Indian army jawan has been injured.

#BREAKING: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army and J&K Police on the job. Gunfight underway. More details are awaited. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 24, 2025

Officials confirmed that contact was established with the militants during a routine operation, and an exchange of fire ensued. The area has been cordoned off and reinforcements have been rushed to the site.

Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

