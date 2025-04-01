Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Encroachment Or Ownership? BJP MLA Flags Encroachment Concerns

Shakur Basti MLA Karnail Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised concerns regarding alleged encroachments on public land under the guise of Waqf Board ownership.

Encroachment Or Ownership? BJP MLA Flags Encroachment Concerns


In a recent session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Shakur Basti MLA Karnail Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised concerns regarding alleged encroachments on public land under the guise of Waqf Board ownership. Singh highlighted instances where land, including areas designated as Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks, has been occupied with claims of being Waqf property, leading to unauthorized constructions such as mosques.

Singh emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, urging that notices be issued to occupants of such lands to either present valid ownership documents or vacate the premises. He pointed out that in numerous cases across Delhi, land has been encroached upon by citing Waqf Board claims, and called for a directive from the Delhi government to ensure that complete documentation for these lands is made public.

The issue of land disputes involving the Waqf Board is not new to Delhi. The Delhi Waqf Board has been embroiled in disputes with multiple agencies, including the DDA, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Land and Development Office (L&DO). These conflicts often arise when these institutions lay claim to properties declared as Waqf, leading to legal battles and, in some cases, halting development projects. For instance, in 2018, the expansion of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) faced a two-year delay due to the Waqf Board’s claim over a segment of land near Jama Masjid.

Furthermore, a presentation to a parliamentary panel revealed that more than 200 properties in Delhi, under the control of two different central government agencies, had been declared as Waqf properties. This has led to multiple legal battles over land ownership and usage rights.

Singh also highlighted a perceived disparity in the treatment of religious structures on government land. He noted that during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, no unauthorized mosques on government land were demolished, whereas temples faced demolition. This observation underscores the need for a consistent and impartial approach to addressing unauthorized religious structures, irrespective of the faith they represent.

The concerns raised by MLA Karnail Singh bring to the forefront the complex issue of land ownership and encroachment in Delhi. They highlight the necessity for clear policies and stringent enforcement to prevent unauthorized occupation of public land, ensure transparency in land dealings, and uphold the rule of law.

