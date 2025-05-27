Home
'End Terrorism or Face the Bullet': PM Modi Warns Pakistan During Roadshows In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t hold back on Sunday as he delivered a powerful message to Pakistan: end terrorism or be ready for a harsh response. While addressing public rallies in Gujarat’s Dahod and Bhuj, he said those who try to harm Indian women and disturb peace in the country will be dealt with firmly.

“Terrorism in India will be crushed with an iron fist,” Modi declared. “Those who try to erase the sindoor of women will be wiped out.”

His comments came in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a swift and precise military response by Indian forces to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The Prime Minister said the strikes were not just about military strength but represented the rage and unity of 140 crore Indians.

“Live Peacefully, Or Face My Bullet”

In a blunt message to the people of Pakistan, Modi said their own government and military were using terrorism as a tool for profit.

“Terrorism is a way of making money for your (Pakistan) government and army,” Modi said. “The people of Pakistan must step forward and end terrorism. Sukh chain ki zindagi jio, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hee (Live a peaceful life and eat your meal. Otherwise, my bullet is there for you).”

He called on ordinary Pakistanis to break free from the cycle of violence and hostility pushed by their leaders and instead choose peace and progress.

Operation Sindoor: A National Message

At his rally in Dahod, Modi spoke emotionally about the recent terror strike in Pahalgam that killed several Indian soldiers. He described it as a deeply painful moment that had shaken the entire country.

“The Pahalgam attack is seared into the national conscience. It ignited not just grief, but an uncontainable resolve,” he said.

Modi explained that Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a tactical decision—it was a message of unity and strength from the entire country.

“Operation Sindoor was not just a military response — it was a message from 140 crore Indians that this nation will not remain silent in the face of terror.”

Nine Terror Camps Destroyed in 22 Minutes

Modi said the Indian Army and Air Force acted swiftly after being given full freedom to carry out the operation.

“The terrorists grossly underestimated India’s response,” he said. “In just 22 minutes, our forces destroyed nine high-value terror hubs across Pakistan.”

Without sharing specific details of the operation, Modi emphasized the scale and precision of the mission.

“It was carried out in a manner not seen in decades, both in scale and efficiency,” he said. “Pakistan attempted retaliation, but their response was met with overwhelming force.”

Praise for Indian Soldiers

The Prime Minister praised the bravery and discipline of the armed forces, offering his respect from the soil of Dahod.

“From the sacred land of Dahod, I bow to the bravery of our soldiers,” he said, as the crowd applauded.

He also made a strong comparison between India and Pakistan, highlighting how India was focused on progress while Pakistan remained stuck in hate and conflict.

“India Chooses Growth, Pakistan Chooses Hostility”

Drawing a contrast between the two neighbours, Modi said, “That country, born from the trauma of the Partition, continues to invest in hostility. But India chooses growth — we are defeating poverty, building infrastructure, and advancing technology.”

He used this contrast to underline how India has chosen a path of development while Pakistan remains trapped in a cycle of violence and instability.

