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Home > India News > Endless Scrolling on Social Media? Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on Regulation

Endless Scrolling on Social Media? Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on Regulation

The petitioner has sought scientific and evidence-based safety standards for such features. It has also sought rules to limit or regulate design features that encourage users to remain active on social media platforms for longer periods.

A bench of Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambare and Justice Amit Sharma directed the Centre to respond within three weeks.
A bench of Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambare and Justice Amit Sharma directed the Centre to respond within three weeks.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 13:23 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wedensday has asked the Centre whether it is considering a policy to regulate design features of social media platforms that are aimed at keeping users engaged for long periods and encouraging repeated scrolling.

A bench of Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambare and Justice Amit Sharma directed the Centre to respond within three weeks. The court will hear the matter again after three weeks.

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The PIL has been filed by law professor Dr Vikas Kathuria. The petition seeks the formation of an expert committee to examine social media design features that are designed to attract and retain users’ attention.

The petitioner has sought scientific and evidence-based safety standards for such features. It has also sought rules to limit or regulate design features that encourage users to remain active on social media platforms for longer periods.

The petitioner clarified that the PIL does not seek a complete ban on social media or regulation of the content available on these platforms.

The plea is focused on specific design features that are designed to capture users’ attention, keep them engaged and encourage repeated activity.

During the hearing, the court asked Additional Advocate General Chetan Sharma whether the government was considering any policy on the issue. ASG Sharma said he did not have any specific instructions on the matter at present.

The ASG also said that the issue raised in the PIL was a policy matter.
The High Court has now asked the Centre to clarify its position on the issue.

The PIL has also raised concerns about the mental health of young people, particularly those between 15 and 24 years of age, in the context of prolonged and repeated engagement with social media platforms.

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Endless Scrolling on Social Media? Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on Regulation

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Endless Scrolling on Social Media? Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on Regulation

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