‘Enemies Of Babasaheb Then And Now’: Congress Slams Modi’s ‘Votebank Virus’ Remark

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party the “enemies of Babasaheb then and even now,” the Congress party hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for the latter’s remark accusing the party of spreading “votebank ka virus” by opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.

Congress party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, highlighted how B R Ambedkar faced opposition for adopting Buddhism by Hindu organisations.

“These people were enemies of Babasaheb then and even now. Even when he was alive, they did not support him. When Baba Saheb adopted Buddhism, do you know what these people said? They said that he is from the Mahar community, an untouchable. They also said that now Buddha has been made an untouchable. Baba Saheb’s political party was the Republican Party, and Hindu Mahasabha was against him,” Kharge said.

संविधान निर्माता बाबासाहेब डॉ आंबेडकर जी की जयंती आज है। Advertisement · Scroll to continue आज के दिन मैं काँग्रेस पार्टी की तरफ़ से 5 बातें कहना चाहता हूँ। 1️⃣ पहली बात मैं कहना चाहता हूँ कि Caste Census जरूरी है। अभी केंद्र सरकार 2011 के census के आंकड़ों पर अपनी योजनाएँ बना रही है। 2021 में होनेवाले census… pic.twitter.com/uhO19inpWb — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 14, 2025

The Congress president’s remarks come after PM Modi earlier today accused the Congress of destroying the Constitution and insulting Ambedkar while visiting Haryana to flag off the first direct commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya.

Kharge turned the accusations of the Prime Minister around and highlighted how during the passing of the women’s reservation bill, Congress had asked for reservations for SC, ST, and OBC women specifically too.

“When the women’s reservation bill was passed 2 years ago, the Congress party demanded that it be implemented immediately. Our demand was that SC, ST and OBC should be given reservations in it. This is our objective. We have been fighting for this for a long time. It was decided in the Ahmedabad convention to launch a campaign to take it forward,” he said.

Questioning the BJP’s claim, made earlier today by PM Modi, that Babsaheb’s ideology has been a ‘pillar of inspiration’ for the current central government, Kharge hit back and asked, “They (BJP) only speak against Congress, Nehru, against me and all that we have done until now. But, I ask what have they done till now and which of Baba Saheb’s principles have they adopted? Which principles have they adopted? They are not ready to say.”

Earlier today, PM Modi had said in Hisar, Haryana, that Congress is opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act for only votebank politics, saying, “Congress has become the destroyer of Constitutions. Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to bring in equality, but Congress spread the virus of vote bank politics. Babasaheb wanted every poor, every backward to be able to live with dignity and with their head held high, to have dreams and complete them.”

Backing the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, PM Modi assured that the land of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will not be encroached upon by Waqf anymore.

“The loot of the poor will stop with this amended Waqf law. Under the new Waqf law, land or property belonging to any Adivasi cannot be touched by the Waqf Board…Poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims will get their rights. This is real social justice.”

The Prime Minister also recalled how historically Congress opposed the election of Babasaheb.

“We should not forget what Congress did to Babasaheb. Congress humiliated him while he was alive. They made him lose elections twice. Congress even tried to erase his memory. Congress also tried to destroy Baba Saheb’s ideas forever. Dr Ambedkar was the protector of the Constitution, but Congress has become the destroyer of the Constitution,” he said.

April 14, 2025, marks the 135th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Fondly known as ‘Babsaheb,’ he was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a ‘Dalit Icon’ for his contributions towards their rights.

(With ANI Inputs)

