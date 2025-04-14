Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Enemies Of Babasaheb Then And Now’: Congress Slams Modi’s ‘Votebank Virus’ Remark

‘Enemies Of Babasaheb Then And Now’: Congress Slams Modi’s ‘Votebank Virus’ Remark

Backing the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, PM Modi assured that the land of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will not be encroached upon by Waqf anymore.

‘Enemies Of Babasaheb Then And Now’: Congress Slams Modi’s ‘Votebank Virus’ Remark

Mallikarjun Kharge, Narendra Modi


Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party the “enemies of Babasaheb then and even now,” the Congress party hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for the latter’s remark accusing the party of spreading “votebank ka virus” by opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.

Congress party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, highlighted how B R Ambedkar faced opposition for adopting Buddhism by Hindu organisations.

“These people were enemies of Babasaheb then and even now. Even when he was alive, they did not support him. When Baba Saheb adopted Buddhism, do you know what these people said? They said that he is from the Mahar community, an untouchable. They also said that now Buddha has been made an untouchable. Baba Saheb’s political party was the Republican Party, and Hindu Mahasabha was against him,” Kharge said.

The Congress president’s remarks come after PM Modi earlier today accused the Congress of destroying the Constitution and insulting Ambedkar while visiting Haryana to flag off the first direct commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya.

Kharge turned the accusations of the Prime Minister around and highlighted how during the passing of the women’s reservation bill, Congress had asked for reservations for SC, ST, and OBC women specifically too.

“When the women’s reservation bill was passed 2 years ago, the Congress party demanded that it be implemented immediately. Our demand was that SC, ST and OBC should be given reservations in it. This is our objective. We have been fighting for this for a long time. It was decided in the Ahmedabad convention to launch a campaign to take it forward,” he said.

Questioning the BJP’s claim, made earlier today by PM Modi, that Babsaheb’s ideology has been a ‘pillar of inspiration’ for the current central government, Kharge hit back and asked, “They (BJP) only speak against Congress, Nehru, against me and all that we have done until now. But, I ask what have they done till now and which of Baba Saheb’s principles have they adopted? Which principles have they adopted? They are not ready to say.”

Earlier today, PM Modi had said in Hisar, Haryana, that Congress is opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act for only votebank politics, saying, “Congress has become the destroyer of Constitutions. Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to bring in equality, but Congress spread the virus of vote bank politics. Babasaheb wanted every poor, every backward to be able to live with dignity and with their head held high, to have dreams and complete them.”

Backing the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, PM Modi assured that the land of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will not be encroached upon by Waqf anymore.

“The loot of the poor will stop with this amended Waqf law. Under the new Waqf law, land or property belonging to any Adivasi cannot be touched by the Waqf Board…Poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims will get their rights. This is real social justice.”

The Prime Minister also recalled how historically Congress opposed the election of Babasaheb.

“We should not forget what Congress did to Babasaheb. Congress humiliated him while he was alive. They made him lose elections twice. Congress even tried to erase his memory. Congress also tried to destroy Baba Saheb’s ideas forever. Dr Ambedkar was the protector of the Constitution, but Congress has become the destroyer of the Constitution,” he said.

April 14, 2025, marks the 135th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Fondly known as ‘Babsaheb,’ he was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a ‘Dalit Icon’ for his contributions towards their rights.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: What Is Mehul Choksi’s Net Worth? Fugitive Diamantaire Arrested In Belgium In ₹13,500 Crore PNB Scam

Filed under

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 PM Modi

newsx

Karun Nair Opens Up After Stunning Knock Against Mumbai Indians: ‘There Is No Value For...
Victor Blaho shared glimp

Book The Highest Class Possible: French YouTuber Goes On A Brutal 46-Hour Train Journey, Warns...
Sony has announced a pric

Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Price Amid Trump’s Tariffs – Here’s What Your Favourite Video Game...
White Lotus star Aimee Lo

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,...
newsx

WHO Extends Travel Ban As Pakistan, Afghanistan Continues To Pose Threat For Global Polio Spread
newsx

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Bat Goes Missing! RCB Star’s ‘Sabko Pata Tha Na?’ Reaction Is Absolutely...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karun Nair Opens Up After Stunning Knock Against Mumbai Indians: ‘There Is No Value For Me’

Karun Nair Opens Up After Stunning Knock Against Mumbai Indians: ‘There Is No Value For...

Book The Highest Class Possible: French YouTuber Goes On A Brutal 46-Hour Train Journey, Warns Tourists As It Left Him Broken

Book The Highest Class Possible: French YouTuber Goes On A Brutal 46-Hour Train Journey, Warns...

Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Price Amid Trump’s Tariffs – Here’s What Your Favourite Video Game Will Cost Now

Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Price Amid Trump’s Tariffs – Here’s What Your Favourite Video Game...

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,...

WHO Extends Travel Ban As Pakistan, Afghanistan Continues To Pose Threat For Global Polio Spread

WHO Extends Travel Ban As Pakistan, Afghanistan Continues To Pose Threat For Global Polio Spread

Entertainment

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After Prolonged Illness

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?