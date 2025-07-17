LIVE TV
ED Names Priyanka Gandhi's Husband Robert Vadra, 10 Others In Gurugram Land Deal Case, Attaches Properties Worth Rs 37.6 Cr

ED Names Priyanka Gandhi’s Husband Robert Vadra, 10 Others In Gurugram Land Deal Case, Attaches Properties Worth Rs 37.6 Cr

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against businessman Robert Vadra, his company

Robert Vadra (photo credit- ANI)
Robert Vadra (photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 19:24:46 IST

New Delhi, July 16 

In more troubles for businessman Robert Vadra , husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has filed a prosecution complaint against him and his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality and nine others and also attached properties worth Rs 37.64 crore in connection with the case. The financial probe agency’s action comes after it initiated a money laundering probe over the 3.53 acre land deal in 2008 in Haryana’s Gurugram Shikohpur village. 

Case registered by Gurugram police

According to the ED, a case was registered by Gurugram Police on September 1, 2018 alleging the fraudulent purchase of 3.53 acres of land situated in village Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram by Vadra through his entity M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. from M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. on February 12, 2008 through false declaration. It was also alleged that commercial license was also obtained by Vadra on the land through his personal influence. The ED said that it has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) before a Delhi court on July 17 against 11 individuals including Vadra, M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd and others. 

It said that the agency has also named Satyanand Yajee and Kewal Singh Virk including their entity M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. have as accused. The court is yet to take cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by it. The ED also said that it has provisionally attached 43 immovable properties amounting to Rs 37.64 crore of Vadra and his entities including Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd and others. The ED had earlier questioned Vadra on number of occasions.

Robert Vadra refutes the claims

Vadra, who is son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had refuted the claims and had alleged witch hunting by the government. Even his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on number of occasions accompanied Vadra to the agency’s office for questioning. 

Enforcement Directorate Priyanka Gandhi Robert Vadra

