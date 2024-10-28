Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Engineer Rashid Surrenders at Tihar Jail as Interim Bail Expires in NIA Terror-Funding Case

In 2005, Engineer Rashid was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Srinagar for allegedly supporting militants and was held for three months and 17 days.

Engineer Rashid Surrenders at Tihar Jail as Interim Bail Expires in NIA Terror-Funding Case

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, Engineer Rashid, surrendered at Tihar Jail on Monday after his interim bail in a terror-funding case currently being investigated by the NIA expired.

The Patiala House Court in New Delhi has deferred the pronouncement of order on regular bail for him till November 19 this year.

On October 14, the court extended his interim bail on the health grounds of his ailing father and directed him to surrender to Tihar on October 28. The engineer initially got interim bail for campaigning in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Polls for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly were conducted in three phases from September 18 to October 1, with results announced on October 8, revealing a decisive victory for the National Conference-Congress alliance, which secured 48 seats.

In 2005, Engineer Rashid was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Srinagar for allegedly supporting militants and was held for three months and 17 days. He faced charges of anti-national activities and was incarcerated in Cargo, Humhama, and Raj Bagh prisons. However, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Srinagar later dropped all charges against him on humanitarian grounds.

In August 2019, Rashid was again arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). During his incarceration, he filed his nomination for the 2024 parliamentary elections from jail and won by a margin of 204,000 votes, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:  UP Man Warns Lawrence Bishnoi: ‘Don’t Harm Salman Khan,’ Threat Video Goes Viral

Filed under

Baramulla Engineer Rashid Tihar Jail
Advertisement

Also Read

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Census 2025: History, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Census 2025: History, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Maharashtra Elections: Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Seat| WATCH

Maharashtra Elections: Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Seat| WATCH

13 Reasons Why You Should Light 13 Diyas On Dhanteras, EXPLAINED

13 Reasons Why You Should Light 13 Diyas On Dhanteras, EXPLAINED

What Is A Census And How Is The Census Data Collected?

What Is A Census And How Is The Census Data Collected?

Entertainment

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox