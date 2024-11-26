‘Ensure Safety And Security Of Hindus In Bangladesh’: MEA India Issues Statement After Krishna Das Arrest

This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

India lodged a strong protest on Tuesday following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu organization Sammilita Sanatani Jote, by Bangladeshi authorities near Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Describing the arrest as “unfortunate,” the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized its concern over the incident. The ministry pointed out that while those responsible for attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh remain at large, charges were filed against a leader who has been vocal in advocating for the rights of the Hindu community.

MEA issues statement on the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, It read, “We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.” The statement added, “It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das.

We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.”

