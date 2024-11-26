‘Ensure Safety And Security Of Hindus In Bangladesh’: MEA India Issues Statement After Krishna Das Arrest

India lodged a strong protest on Tuesday following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu organization Sammilita Sanatani Jote, by Bangladeshi authorities near Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Describing the arrest as “unfortunate,” the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized its concern over the incident. The ministry pointed out that while those responsible for attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh remain at large, charges were filed against a leader who has been vocal in advocating for the rights of the Hindu community.
We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.”
Our statement on the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das:https://t.co/HbaFUPWds0 pic.twitter.com/cdgSx6iUQb
— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 26, 2024
Also Read: Constitution Day Of India: Know About The Silent Architects Of Indian Constitution