‘Entire Career Lying Ahead’: Delhi Court Granted Bail To 17 Students, Journalists Held In Gyanesh Kumar Protest, Cites Their Young Age

Delhi Court has released 17 students and journalists on bail who had been arrested during a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the caveat that the right to hold a protest cannot be extended to attacking the police. The JMFC of Patiala House Courts, Duty Animesh Kumar, gave four different orders at about 9 PM on Monday, which provided relief to the accused considering their youth and the fact that they were not habitual offenders.

“They have their entire career lying ahead. Therefore, considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the accused persons are admitted to bail….,” the court observed.

Court Balances Right To Protest With Alleged Police Assault

The court acknowledged that the allegations against the accused were serious. It also noted that a police official had allegedly suffered injuries, according to the medico-legal certificate (MLC). At the same time, the court distinguished between the right to protest and alleged violence during a demonstration.

The judge said that while people have the right to protest peacefully, “assaulting police officials on duty is a serious concern which cannot be permitted under the garb of peaceful protest.” The court, however, noted that most of the offences invoked against the accused were bailable.

Why Were The Students And Journalists Arrested?

FIRs were filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in regard to disobedience of the order issued by a public servant. The cases are also related to violation of prohibitory orders issued throughout New Delhi district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

These orders prohibit the assembling of five or more persons, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharna and slogan shouting without obtaining prior written permission. The court observed that, with the exception of those committed under Sections 132 and 190 of the BNS, all charges were bailable. Section 132 is punishable with up to two years of imprisonment.

Protest Outbreak Over Allegations Connected With Electoral Rolls

The protest was connected with the alleged malpractices in the SIR of the electoral rolls of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. Police, along with paramilitary forces, had blocked large numbers of people from reaching the protest site. Some of the arrested persons have been let off subsequently.

The issue gained wider attention following a September 23 report by The Indian Express, which claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over the previous 10 months regarding decisions taken by the poll panel without their knowledge or approval.

Election Panel Decisions Under Scrutiny

According to the report, the objections included changes to Form 6, the addition and deletion of names from electoral rolls and the centralisation of access to the electoral-roll database. The Delhi court’s bail orders do not decide the broader allegations surrounding the Election Commission or the electoral-roll process. For now, the immediate legal development is the release on bail of the 17 students and journalists, even as the allegations against them remain to be dealt with in the proceedings.