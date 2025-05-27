EPS Slams DMK Over Abuse Case Cover-Up Allegations; Stalin Accuses AIADMK of Politicising Survivor’s Struggle

The political battle between the AIADMK and DMK has intensified over a shocking sexual abuse case involving Deivaseyal, a suspended DMK Youth Wing deputy secretary, with AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) accusing the ruling party of shielding the accused and intimidating the survivor. EPS shared a video allegedly featuring the 20-year-old survivor, who claims […]

The political battle between the AIADMK and DMK has intensified over a shocking sexual abuse case involving Deivaseyal, a suspended DMK Youth Wing deputy secretary, with AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) accusing the ruling party of shielding the accused and intimidating the survivor.

EPS shared a video allegedly featuring the 20-year-old survivor, who claims that authorities are merely “questioning” people without taking any real action. He alleged that the Tamil Nadu Police are threatening the complainant instead of ensuring justice, describing the government’s response as both callous and politically motivated.

EPS Questions DMK’s Silence and Support for Accused

EPS further raised concerns about a DMK councillor recently arrested in Arakkonam for the illegal possession of two unlicensed firearms, arguing it reflects a pattern of lawlessness within the party.

He also criticised the state for allowing DMK-organised public meetings in support of the accused, while denying AIADMK the right to protest in solidarity with the survivor.

“Why is DMK protecting Deivaseyal? Is any huge political figure being secured by protecting him? Who is that, sir? Our questions will not stop until the affected student gets justice,” EPS declared.

Stalin Responds: AIADMK Cannot Whitewash Its Own Track Record

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lashed out at EPS, accusing him of “political opportunism” and attempting to exploit a serious issue for electoral gain.

Stalin reminded the public of controversial incidents such as Thoothukudi police firing and the Sathankulam custodial deaths, which occurred during the AIADMK regime.

“Several crimes happened during AIADMK’s rule. EPS is slandering us deliberately to score political points,” Stalin asserted.

NCW Steps In: Demands Fair Probe and Action Taken Report

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and demanded an immediate and impartial investigation. It has urged the Tamil Nadu Police to:

Register the case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita

Submit an Action Taken Report

Investigate allegations of FIR manipulation and intimidation

The survivor has alleged that:

The police omitted critical details from her FIR

She was pressured into signing documents

Sensitive video evidence was leaked on social media

No action has been taken against those responsible for the leak

Political Fallout Continues

As the AIADMK and DMK trade barbs, public focus remains on the well-being and justice for the survivor. Political observers warn that the issue risks being reduced to partisan mudslinging, overshadowing the core concern of justice and institutional accountability.

