Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E Sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E Sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Some companies who have extended their hands for a long-term collaborations are JioStar, Adobe, Google & YouTube, Meta, Wacom, Microsoft and NVIDIA.

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E Sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw


In a major leap towards empowering India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with FICCI and CII, has unveiled the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT)—a National Centre of Excellence dedicated exclusively to the AVGC-XR sector.

The occasion was graced by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, who ceremonially flagged off these strategic associations. He emphasized India’s potential to become a global leader in media and entertainment, stating that IICT is on track to evolve into a premier institution in its field, much like how IITs and IIMs have become benchmarks in technology and management education.

The announcement that was made at the inaugural of WAVES 2025, was formalised today by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the ongoing WAVES Summit in Mumbai. The Union Minister informed that IICT will follow the same template as the IITs and IIMs in India to transform itself into a massive world-class education and training hub for students who aspire to be professionals in the AVGC-XR sector.

“We have started an initiative which is completely novel in the world of film and entertainment. This (initiative) follows the vision of our Prime Minister that India can take the global lead in the world in the media and entertainment sector,” said the Minister.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Minister heartily thanked the industry partners who have expressed their willingness to collaborate, as he announced that leading global companies have agreed to partner with IICT to provide support in curriculum development, internships, scholarships, startup funding, and job placements.

“I thank all the industry partners and their top management with whom I have spoken to, for expressing their willingness to partner with us for this initiative. They will help us build this institution and help us sustain a long-term growth. I hope the IICT grows into a large educational infrastucture for the (AVGC-XR) sector. We will be following the same template that we have created for the IITs and IIMs in our country, to make it into a world-class institution,” the minister added.

Some companies who have extended their hands for a long-term collaborations are JioStar, Adobe, Google & YouTube, Meta, Wacom, Microsoft and NVIDIA.

During the session, representatives from IICT and leading industry partners came together to exchange Letters of Intent (LoIs), marking the launch of long-term collaborative efforts aimed at advancing the AVGC-XR ecosystem in India. The signings involved prominent global industry leaders including Jiostar, Adobe, Google, YouTube, and Meta.

These alliances are designed to boost education, R&D and innovation across animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, film, and extended reality. The goal is to replicate India’s successful IT model within the creative and digital media space, developing a sustainable ecosystem for future growth.

ALSO READ: WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix

Filed under

ashwini vaishnaw IICT PM Modi

newsx

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?
The couple allegedly ran

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant
Ashwini Vaishnaw

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E...
newsx

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of N

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix
India denies striking Pak

What Are Pakistan’s Kirana Hills, And Did India Strike Its Nuclear Facility?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix

What Are Pakistan’s Kirana Hills, And Did India Strike Its Nuclear Facility?

What Are Pakistan’s Kirana Hills, And Did India Strike Its Nuclear Facility?

Entertainment

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom