EV Sector To Boost With The Decrease In Lithium Battery Prices: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has emphasized that a reduction in lithium battery prices will significantly lower the cost of electric vehicles (EVs), making them more accessible to consumers.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has emphasized that a reduction in lithium battery prices will significantly lower the cost of electric vehicles (EVs), making them more accessible to consumers. Speaking at the launch of an eco-friendly electric cycle in Thane, he highlighted India’s growing transition towards sustainable transportation.

Gadkari pointed out that pollution remains India’s biggest challenge, with the transport sector being a major contributor. He stressed that moving away from fossil fuels is not just an environmental necessity but also an economic imperative, given that India spends ₹22 lakh crore annually on fuel imports.

He noted that advancements in battery technology, including research on lithium-ion, zinc-ion, sodium-ion, and aluminum-ion batteries, are crucial in making EVs more viable. He cited the fall in lithium battery prices from $150 per kWh to around $100 as a key factor in reducing EV costs.

India’s Growing EV Industry

Gadkari stated that India has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest automobile market globally and is set to become a global leader in EV production by 2030. He also highlighted the rising international demand for Indian-made electric two-wheelers, which is boosting exports and strengthening the country’s automobile industry.

He acknowledged the efforts of domestic manufacturers like Bajaj and TVS, who have developed electric vehicles with a 125 km range per charge, and young entrepreneurs in Lucknow and Kanpur, who have started producing EV bikes with a 60 km range.

Focus on Biofuels and Green Mobility

Apart from EVs, biofuels are another key area of focus for the government. Gadkari stated that agricultural waste is being converted into biofuels like bio-CNG and bio-aviation fuel, turning farmers into energy providers.

He mentioned initiatives in Haryana to curb stubble burning by converting rice straw into biofuel, thereby reducing air pollution. So far, 400 biofuel projects have been initiated, with 60 already operational.

Promoting Cycling as Urban Transport

Recognizing the need for sustainable urban mobility, Gadkari advocated for dedicated cycling infrastructure in Indian cities. He stressed that cycling could reduce congestion, enhance road safety, and support a cleaner environment as urbanization expands.

India’s Commitment to Sustainable Transport

Gadkari reaffirmed India’s commitment to green mobility, emphasizing that EVs, biofuels, and alternative fuels will play a key role in reducing pollution, cutting import costs, and driving economic growth. He also recalled initial skepticism towards electric cars and hydrogen fuel trucks, but expressed confidence that India’s technological advancements and innovation will solidify its place as a global leader in sustainable transport solutions.

Must Read: New Rules From Today! LPG Cylinder Gets Cheaper By Rs 41, Here's The Updated Rates

