Saturday, November 23, 2024
Every House Doesn’t Have Clean Air: Parents Move Supreme Court Against Closure Of Schools In Delhi

As the situation continues to unfold, the Supreme Court’s decision on December 2 will be crucial in determining whether the school closures will remain in place or if alternative measures can be implemented to protect children’s health while ensuring they receive a quality education.

In a significant legal move, a group of parents in Delhi has approached the Supreme Court challenging the suspension of physical school classes due to the rising levels of air pollution. With schools in Delhi-NCR currently shut, students are forced to attend online classes, which many parents argue is not a feasible option for a large portion of the population. The parents are seeking the Court’s intervention to provide clarity on the issue, questioning the assumption that the air inside homes is clean and highlighting the lack of access to technological resources needed for virtual learning.

 

air pollution DELHI SCHOOLS CLOSED GRAP 4
