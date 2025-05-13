‘Every Strike Echoes ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’: PM Modi Hails Indian Soldiers After Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery and emotional address to Indian armed forces personnel this morning, praising their courage and determination during Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery and emotional address to Indian armed forces personnel this morning, praising their courage and determination during Operation Sindoor. Standing on land he described as “the soil of the brave,” the Prime Minister saluted the troops who carried out a large-scale anti-terror mission that has since echoed across the world.

Speaking directly to the soldiers, PM Modi said, “Bharat Mata ki Jai is every soldier’s oath.” He described the powerful impact of India’s military strength, declaring that even enemies feel the force of that cry when missiles and drones are launched.

“Our Daughters’ Husbands Were Murdered, So We Struck Back”

Modi didn’t hold back while addressing the motivations behind the operation. He spoke of the emotional pain faced by the nation and the personal losses suffered by many families.

“Our daughters’ husbands were murdered ruthlessly,” he said, referring to past terror attacks. “So we entered the terrorists’ home and neutralised them.”

The Prime Minister confirmed that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces destroyed nine terror camps and eliminated over 100 terrorists. He revealed that the operation sent shockwaves through terrorist networks, forcing them to retreat.

“The terrorists went into hiding,” he said. “But they didn’t know that they’ll be facing ‘Hind ki Sena’.”

A Clear Message: Terror Will Be Met With Destruction

Modi’s speech carried a strong warning to any group or country that tries to harm Indian citizens.

“Bleeding innocent Indians will result in absolute destruction,” he stated firmly. “Indian forces have taught a lesson to Pakistani forces too.”

His remarks made it clear that the Indian government will not tolerate terrorism in any form, and that there will be swift and severe consequences for any attack on its people.

Tribute to Soldiers: “You Are an Inspiration for Generations”

The Prime Minister also used the moment to express his heartfelt admiration for the troops who participated in the mission.

“You have made the whole nation proud,” he said. “Our forces have written history.”

He described their courage as something that would inspire not only the present generation but also future ones.

“When the feet of warriors hit the earth, we are all blessed,” Modi declared. “Hence I have come this morning to witness your valour.”

He added that the strength and unity shown by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor had resonated far beyond India’s borders.

“Operation Sindoor is echoing across the world due to your courage,” he said proudly.

“Each Indian Prayed For You”

PM Modi’s message was not just about military power, but also about the emotional connection between the forces and the people of India.

“Each Indian prayed for you, stood with you,” he said, acknowledging the public support and concern during the tense days of the operation.

He concluded his speech with a powerful salute, “Today, from this land of the brave, I extend my salute to all.”

While official details remain limited, sources say Operation Sindoor was one of the most intense and precise anti-terror operations carried out in recent years. The mission reportedly targeted terror camps near the border and was planned with high-level intelligence and coordination.