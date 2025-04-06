Everything You Need To Know About India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Pamban, Inaugurated By PM Modi In Rameswaram

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first vertical lift sea bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The new Pamban Bridge, a state-of-the-art infrastructure marvel, replaces the original bridge built over a century ago. With an investment of over ₹550 crore, the bridge spans 2.08 kilometers and features 99 spans, including a 72.5-meter vertical lift span. This lift can rise up to 17 meters, allowing large ships to pass through without disrupting train services.
#WATCH | Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates New Pamban Bridge – India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and flags off Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service, on the occasion of #RamNavami2025
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/VjnOwt4Rpj
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025Advertisement · Scroll to continue
The Pamban Bridge
The inauguration marks a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between Rameswaram Island and the mainland. It will also improve maritime and rail traffic, symbolizing India’s technological progress while honoring its cultural and spiritual heritage.
Prime Minister Modi also flagged off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service, further improving transport options in the region. Following his visit to Sri Lanka, Modi traveled to Rameswaram to attend this monumental event. The new bridge is expected to serve as a vital link for pilgrims, tourists, and traders, reinforcing both regional infrastructure and India’s engineering capabilities.
The triumvirate of connectivity, spirituality and National progress: behold the might of the New Pamban Bridge. #RailInfra4TamilNadu #NewPambanBridge #PambanExpress
Live:https://t.co/EN0DjQPp0e pic.twitter.com/v1NPpnJTp5
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 6, 2025
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Engineering Marvel
Key Features of the Bridge Explained:
- 72.5-meter navigational span with 17-meter lift:
The bridge features a vertical lift span that can raise by 17 meters, allowing large ships to pass without disrupting train services.
- 3 meters higher than the existing bridge:
The new bridge is 3 meters taller, improving ship clearance and enhancing sea connectivity for larger vessels.
- Durable materials used:
The bridge is built with stainless steel reinforcement and protective paint, ensuring long-term durability in the harsh marine environment.
- Designed for two tracks:
Although currently supporting a single line, the bridge is designed to accommodate two railway tracks, allowing for future capacity expansion.