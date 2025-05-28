Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Anna University Sexual Assault Case

Politically, the case became a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties criticizing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over what they termed a surge in crimes against women.

In a landmark verdict, a Mahila court in Chennai has found Gnanasekaran guilty in the high-profile 2024 Anna University sexual assault case, delivering justice to the victim and sending a strong message against campus violence.

In a landmark verdict, a Mahila court in Chennai has found Gnanasekaran guilty in the high-profile 2024 Anna University sexual assault case, delivering justice to the victim and sending a strong message against campus violence. The court declared that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. The final verdict on this case, which sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu, was announced on June 2 by Judge Rajalakshmi.

What is the 2024 Anna University Sexual Assault Case?

The incident occurred on December 23, 2024, on the campus of Anna University, Chennai, where a 19-year-old second-year engineering student was sexually assaulted by Gnanasekaran at around 8 pm. The accused had forcibly entered the campus, physically assaulted a senior male student accompanying the victim, and threatened him to flee before attacking the woman.

Gnanasekaran, who operated a biryani stall near the university, was no stranger to crime. Prior to this incident, he had a criminal record with over 20 petty crime cases, including theft and housebreaking, and had been convicted in six of them.

Public Outrage and Political Fallout

The case ignited massive protests led by student groups such as the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and women’s rights organizations like the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), demanding stringent safety measures for students on campus and justice for the victim.

Politically, the case became a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties criticizing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over what they termed a surge in crimes against women. The DMK government rejected these claims. The controversy further deepened when photos surfaced showing the accused with some DMK sympathizers. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin clarified that Gnanasekaran was not a DMK member but only a sympathizer.

Who is Gnanasekaran?

Gnanasekaran is a local businessman running a food stall near Anna University and has a history of criminal activity. His prior record, combined with the gravity of the sexual assault, made the case especially high-profile and intensified calls for strict legal action.

The 2024 Anna University sexual assault case remains one of Tamil Nadu’s most significant recent cases highlighting campus safety issues and gender-based violence. The conviction of Gnanasekaran marks a pivotal step towards justice for victims of sexual crimes and sends a strong message about zero tolerance for such acts.

