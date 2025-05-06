The Indian Air Force is set to carry out a large-scale military exercise near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan this week. The announcement came through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued Tuesday evening, informing of restricted air activity in the area during the drills.

The Indian Air Force is set to carry out a large-scale military exercise near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan this week. The announcement came through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued Tuesday evening, informing of restricted air activity in the area during the drills.

According to the notification, the exercise will start at 9 PM on Wednesday and continue until 3 AM on Friday. During this time, flights taking off or landing at airports close to the international border will be temporarily suspended to ensure safety and smooth execution of the operations.

The Indian Air Force has described the activity as a “pre-planned routine training exercise.” However, the timing of the war games—just weeks after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam—has drawn attention and is being widely seen as a show of strength by India in response to mounting tensions with Pakistan.

Drills Coincide With Nationwide Civil Defence Preparations

These IAF drills are happening at the same time as civil defence exercises across India, where states are preparing their civilian population for possible military threats. These safety drills are meant to train people on how to respond during a conflict, including how to seek shelter and protect themselves.

What makes this particularly significant is that such widespread civil defence readiness hasn’t been seen in India since the 1971 war with Pakistan. This time, around 300 locations across the country—including major cities like Delhi—are taking part.

The @DRDO_India and @indiannavy successfully undertook combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has complimented DRDO, Indian Navy and the Industry on this… pic.twitter.com/pOvynpBcr5 — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) May 5, 2025

A ‘civil defence district’ refers to an area that holds major military assets or key infrastructure such as an oil refinery, airport, or nuclear facility. These locations are considered high-value targets in case of enemy action, making civilian preparedness in these zones especially important.

Prime Minister Holds High-Level Security Meetings

Just hours before the IAF drills were set to begin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval—their second such meeting in as many days.

Since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, the Prime Minister has held several high-level discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

At one of these meetings last week, PM Modi reportedly gave a clear mandate to the armed forces. He “gave the military complete freedom” to decide how and when to respond to the Pahalgam incident, signaling a tough stance on national security.

Missile Testing on Both Sides of the Border

Meanwhile, tensions continue to build as both India and Pakistan carry out missile tests and military drills.

On Monday, Pakistan announced it had successfully test-fired the Fatah missile—a locally made surface-to-surface weapon with a range of up to 120 kilometers. Pakistani media said the test was “aimed at validating the design and performance features” and was part of a larger exercise known as Exercise INDUS.

The name of the exercise itself was seen as a not-so-subtle reference to the Indus Waters Treaty, which India had recently suspended—a move that Pakistan angrily labeled as “an act of war.”

This was also Pakistan’s second missile test in just 48 hours.

In response, India has been conducting its own defense trials. The country tested a new underwater mine equipped with advanced sensors capable of detecting acoustic, magnetic, and pressure signals from enemy ships. This follows India’s missile testing last month, which took place five days after the Pahalgam attack.

The Attack That Triggered It All

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 left 26 people dead, most of them civilians. The attackers were reportedly from The Resistance Front, a group believed to be a front for the banned Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Indian authorities have said they possess evidence proving that Pakistan was involved in the planning and execution of the attack.

In immediate retaliation, India cancelled visas for Pakistani nationals and suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)—a historic water-sharing agreement that divides the Indus River and its tributaries between the two countries. The rivers allocated to Pakistan are critical, feeding nearly 80 percent of the country’s farmland.

In response, Pakistan cancelled Indian visas and declared that the 1972 Simla Agreement—which underpins diplomatic relations between the two nations—was no longer valid.

To add to the escalation, both nations have shut down border crossings and closed their airspaces to each other.

“Evil Will Never Succeed,” PM Vows

Following the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Modi vowed a strong response. He said his government would bring justice not only to the terrorists who carried out the killings but also to those who planned and coordinated the strike.

“The evil agenda of terrorism can never win,” the PM had declared. In a rare move, he even switched to English to deliver a stern message to the global community, saying his government would track down every terrorist involved and “exact justice.”

