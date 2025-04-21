Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
Ex DGP Om Prakash’s Wife Video Calls Her Friend To Confess, ‘I Killed The Monster’

Shocking developments have emerged in the murder case of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds at his Bengaluru residence on Sunday evening.

Shocking developments have emerged in the murder case of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds at his Bengaluru residence on Sunday evening. The case took a grim turn after his wife, Pallavi, reportedly called the police control room and confessed to the murder.

Confession and Custody

According to police sources, Pallavi phoned emergency services and admitted, “I was the one who committed the murder.” She, along with the couple’s daughter, Kriti, was taken into custody. Their son, Karthikesh, was not at home during the incident. On returning, he found his father lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor.

Although his initial complaint did not directly blame his mother or sister, Karthikesh later stated in an FIR filed on April 20 that his mother had been threatening to kill Om Prakash for over a week. Concerned about his safety, the former top cop had temporarily moved in with his sister. However, Kriti reportedly convinced him to return home just two days before the incident.

Chilling Sequence of Events

On the day of the murder, Karthikesh was informed of the incident by a neighbour. When he arrived home, the police were already on the scene. According to the FIR, Om Prakash had visible injuries, and a broken bottle and knife were found nearby.

Police investigations revealed that Pallavi threw chilli powder in Om Prakash’s face during a heated argument before stabbing him repeatedly. She then made a video call to a friend, reportedly saying, “I have killed the monster.” The murder is suspected to have stemmed from long-standing marital disputes, including a property conflict over land in Dandeli.

VIP security inspector Srinivas, who had spoken to Om Prakash just hours before the murder, described the killing as brutal. He noted that Om Prakash sounded calm during their conversation but declined a visit, citing that Pallavi was at home. Srinivas added that Om Prakash had expressed distress over his wife’s behaviour and mounting expenses for her treatment.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara responded briefly to media queries, saying, “DGP was murdered, they say it was from own wife. But investigation is on.”

The case continues to unfold, with investigators probing all angles, including mental health and domestic disputes, behind the tragic death of the former senior officer.

Ex DGP Om Prakash Karnataka Murder

