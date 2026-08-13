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Home > India News > Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara

Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara

Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near Mata Sahib Gurdwara at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra. He suffered a hand injury.

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Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 15:05 IST

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and President of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, was attacked near Mata Sahib Gurdwara at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, in Maharashtra state of India, on Thursday.

The attack occurred sometime between 11:30 AM when Badal was heading towards the gurdwara. One man came up to Badal and attempted to assault him with a sharp-edged weapon. The police intervened immediately and prevented the attacker from stabbing Badal, who got hurt on one of his hands.

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Badal was taken to a private hospital for treatment. One of the police personnel also sustained injuries in the process.

(developing story, more to follow soon)

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Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara
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Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara

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Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara

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Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara
Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara
Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara
Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara

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