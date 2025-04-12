Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
  Ex-Taj Head Chef Hemant Oberoi Reflects On Long-Awaited Justice For 26/11 Victims, Says, 'Compensation For Those Who Laid Down Their Lives'| NewsX Exclusive

Ex-Taj Head Chef Hemant Oberoi Reflects On Long-Awaited Justice For 26/11 Victims, Says, ‘Compensation For Those Who Laid Down Their Lives’| NewsX Exclusive






US has extradited Tawahhur Rana Involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, back to India for trial. Hemant Oberoi, the former head chef at Taj Mumbai, in conversation with NewsX and shared his reactions to this significant development. The decision has been widely hailed, as the accused will finally face justice for his role in the tragic events that took place nearly 17 years ago.

Oberoi expressed his relief at the decision, stating, “Finally, whenever he lands up, it’ll be done to some extent, although it has taken almost 17 years for somebody to be brought to trial.” For many, this delay in legal proceedings has been a source of frustration, but Oberoi believes that it’s never too late for justice to be served.

Reflecting on the emotional impact of the news, Oberoi emphasized the sense of closure it brings to the families of the victims. “At least it will be a little compensation for the people who laid down their lives that day,” he said, referencing the countless innocent lives lost during the horrific terror attack. The attack, which took place at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, left a lasting scar on the city and the nation as a whole.

For the families who lost loved ones, Oberoi believes this decision serves as a small but meaningful step toward healing. “I’m sure their families and everybody will be having a sigh of relief at least that justice prevails,” he added, noting that while the pain of loss cannot be erased, this legal step may help bring some measure of peace.

The decision to extradite the accused also signifies a global commitment to combating terrorism. Oberoi, who witnessed the tragic events at the Taj up close, pointed out that this is an important message in the fight against terror. “It’s encouraging news that we are fighting terrorism across the globe, and it has to end,” he said, underlining the collective responsibility to ensure that no innocent lives are lost due to such senseless violence.

The attack, which targeted civilians and hotel guests, left an indelible mark on the city. Oberoi highlighted the brutality of the assault, stating, “What had people done to the hotel industry or the guests in the hotel? What had they done to harm? They were harmed unnecessarily. Some of them were literally butchered. That’s not acceptable at all in this society.”

ALSO READ: Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Former NIA Chief Reveals How Interrogation Will Expose Pakistan’s Terror Links | NewsX Exclusive

