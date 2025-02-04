Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Sanjay Singh’s Plea Seeking Modification In Bail Condition

The Rouse Avenue Court reserved its decision on AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s plea to modify his bail conditions and seek the release of his diplomatic passport.

Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Sanjay Singh’s Plea Seeking Modification In Bail Condition


The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s plea to modify his bail conditions and seek the release of his diplomatic passport.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja concluded the hearing after considering arguments from both the applicant’s counsel and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on February 18.

During the hearing, Advocate Dr. Farrukh Khan, along with Changez Khan, represented Singh. They emphasized that Singh needs to travel frequently for both domestic and international commitments.

Despite sending over 160 emails to the investigating officer regarding his travel plans, Singh has not received any responses. Singh’s counsel pointed out that he holds a diplomatic passport, which requires political clearance for international travel, and as such, he can’t travel abroad without it.

In contrast, ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain opposed the plea, arguing that Singh should not be given special treatment, considering his past actions. Hossain highlighted that confidential documents related to the investigation had been found in Singh’s possession.

Singh’s application, filed on January 18, requests modifications to the bail conditions, including the return of his diplomatic passport. When the court granted bail to Singh in April 2024, it imposed specific conditions, including the requirement for him to inform the investigating officer in writing about his travel itinerary whenever he plans to leave Delhi NCR. His passport was also deposited with the court.

The bail conditions have created logistical difficulties for Singh. As a prominent politician and spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party, he frequently travels across India to fulfill his political and social duties.

The condition requiring him to share his itinerary in advance has caused delays in his ability to respond to urgent matters, especially given the dynamic nature of his engagements.

Singh’s plea also emphasized his active participation in international events, conferences, and forums, especially those related to public welfare and global discourse.

Moreover, he has personal commitments, as his younger brother resides in the United States. However, his passport’s retention by the court has prevented him from accepting invitations and attending important international events, as per his plea.

The court has now asked the ED to specify how much time it will need to provide translated copies of relevant documents, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Filed under

Excise policy case

