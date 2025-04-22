Excitement Soars as Indian Diaspora in Jeddah Welcomes PM Modi, Singing 'Saare Jahan Se Achha'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in April 2025 has sparked excitement among members of the Indian diaspora. The vibrant gathering of the Indian community in Jeddah was a display of national pride, as people came together at a hotel to sing “Saare Jahan Se Achha,” eagerly awaiting his arrival. As they stood together, many shared their joy and gratitude, expressing pride in having the opportunity to welcome the Prime Minister during this important visit. Many attendees thanked the Saudi leadership for extending the invitation to PM Modi.

#WATCH | Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Members of the Indian diaspora sing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ as they await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a hotel in Jeddah. PM Modi will be in Saudi Arabia on April 22-23. pic.twitter.com/RIG8pLTKKq — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

One member of the Indian diaspora expressed excitement, telling ANI, “I am very excited to see PM Modi here. We are so grateful that we got this opportunity.” Another attendee shared similar sentiments, saying, “We are so excited to be here. We thank the Crown Prince for inviting PM Modi here. Seeing all the vibrant colours here, the positive energy around us, we are all very excited.” The excitement was palpable, as several attendees emphasized their pride in being Indian citizens living abroad. “We are proud to be an Indian in Saudi Arabia. We have come here to welcome PM Modi here. It feels as if a member of our family is visiting us,” one of the members added.

PM Modi’s arrival in Saudi Arabia was marked by a special military gesture. As his aircraft entered Saudi airspace, F-15 fighter jets from the Royal Saudi Air Force escorted it, symbolizing the warm relationship between the two nations. This marks the Prime Minister’s third visit to Saudi Arabia, and notably, his first trip to Jeddah. The visit, scheduled from April 22-23, 2025, will include a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia. The visit also emphasizes the growing cooperation between India and the Kingdom in various sectors, including trade, defense, and regional security.

PM Modi’s visit continues to build on his earlier trips to Saudi Arabia in 2016 and 2019. The Prime Minister’s efforts since 2014 have significantly transformed India’s relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations. As part of his visit, PM Modi will co-chair the second Leaders’ Meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This meeting is expected to address key areas of cooperation, including regional security and economic ties.

Leaving for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where I will be attending various meetings and programmes. India values our historic relations with Saudi Arabia. Bilateral ties have gained significant momentum in the last decade. I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

