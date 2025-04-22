Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Excitement Soars As Indian Diaspora In Jeddah Welcomes PM Modi, Singing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’

Excitement Soars As Indian Diaspora In Jeddah Welcomes PM Modi, Singing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’

PM Modi’s arrival in Saudi Arabia was marked by a special military gesture. As his aircraft entered Saudi airspace, F-15 fighter jets from the Royal Saudi Air Force escorted it, symbolizing the warm relationship between the two nations.

Excitement Soars As Indian Diaspora In Jeddah Welcomes PM Modi, Singing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’

Excitement Soars as Indian Diaspora in Jeddah Welcomes PM Modi, Singing 'Saare Jahan Se Achha'


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in April 2025 has sparked excitement among members of the Indian diaspora. The vibrant gathering of the Indian community in Jeddah was a display of national pride, as people came together at a hotel to sing “Saare Jahan Se Achha,” eagerly awaiting his arrival. As they stood together, many shared their joy and gratitude, expressing pride in having the opportunity to welcome the Prime Minister during this important visit. Many attendees thanked the Saudi leadership for extending the invitation to PM Modi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pride And Excitement Among The Diaspora

One member of the Indian diaspora expressed excitement, telling ANI, “I am very excited to see PM Modi here. We are so grateful that we got this opportunity.” Another attendee shared similar sentiments, saying, “We are so excited to be here. We thank the Crown Prince for inviting PM Modi here. Seeing all the vibrant colours here, the positive energy around us, we are all very excited.” The excitement was palpable, as several attendees emphasized their pride in being Indian citizens living abroad. “We are proud to be an Indian in Saudi Arabia. We have come here to welcome PM Modi here. It feels as if a member of our family is visiting us,” one of the members added.

A Special Welcome For PM Modi

PM Modi’s arrival in Saudi Arabia was marked by a special military gesture. As his aircraft entered Saudi airspace, F-15 fighter jets from the Royal Saudi Air Force escorted it, symbolizing the warm relationship between the two nations. This marks the Prime Minister’s third visit to Saudi Arabia, and notably, his first trip to Jeddah. The visit, scheduled from April 22-23, 2025, will include a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia. The visit also emphasizes the growing cooperation between India and the Kingdom in various sectors, including trade, defense, and regional security.

Strengthening Ties Between India And Saudi Arabia

PM Modi’s visit continues to build on his earlier trips to Saudi Arabia in 2016 and 2019. The Prime Minister’s efforts since 2014 have significantly transformed India’s relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations. As part of his visit, PM Modi will co-chair the second Leaders’ Meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This meeting is expected to address key areas of cooperation, including regional security and economic ties.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia

newsx

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’
US Vice President JD Vanc

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur
Breaking News: Tourists A

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Target Tourists, Dozens Feared Injured
Smart Cities Mission Race

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!
The US Vice President, JD

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...
newsx

Watch, Plane Crash In In Amreli, Gujarat, Captain Killed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Target Tourists, Dozens Feared Injured

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Target Tourists, Dozens Feared Injured

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says | Top Quotes

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After