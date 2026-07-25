Exclusive | ‘Supreme Court Will Hear Every Genuine Grievance’: CJI Surya Kant to iTV Network Amid NEET Paper Leak Row

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has assured the country’s youth that the Supreme Court will hear every genuine grievance and make every effort to ensure justice within the framework of law. The remark comes as several youths are protesting at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking exclusively to ITV Network, the CJI said the judiciary remains committed to protecting the rights of citizens and addressing cases where injustice has been caused.

‘Supreme Court Will Hear Every Genuine Grievance’: CJI Surya Kant

CJI Surya Kant’s remarks are aimed at reassuring citizens, especially young people, that the country’s highest court remains dedicated to protecting their rights and upholding the rule of law.

Earlier on Friday, the NEET paper leak issue was mentioned before a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. Senior advocates Shyam Divan and Gopal Sankaranarayanan requested an urgent meeting, saying that the petitions had already been filed and officially registered with the Supreme Court.

Speaking exclusively to iTV Network, the CJI stressed that if any person has faced injustice, the Supreme Court will carefully hear the matter and make every possible effort to ensure justice.

CJI Surya Kant also assured lawyers that the Supreme Court would hear petitions related to the alleged police action against students protesting over the NEET paper leak.

The CJI said the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on Monday, July 27. Meanwhile, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held a meeting with the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at Vithal Patel House in the national capital.

After the nearly two-hour-long meeting, CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka also claimed that the Government was positive on their other two demands, which included compensation for suicide victims of the NEET leak and no FIRs against protesting students.

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