“Execution Should Take Place, And The Message Should Be Very Clear”: 26/11 Survivor Hemant Oberoi On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition To India

In a significant breakthrough in the long-standing pursuit of justice for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the case, is finally being extradited to India—15 years after his arrest in the United States.

In a significant breakthrough in the long-standing pursuit of justice for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the case, is finally being extradited to India—15 years after his arrest in the United States. The extradition marks a milestone in India’s battle against terrorism and brings with it renewed hope for justice among survivors and families of victims.

“A sigh of relief… but justice must not be delayed”

NewsX’s executive editor Megha Sharma anchored a powerful and emotional broadcast, capturing live reactions from those whose lives were torn apart by the horrifying events of November 26, 2008.

Among the voices was Hemant Oberoi, former Head Chef of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai, and a survivor of the brutal siege. His emotions were palpable as he reflected on the news.

“It’s to some extent it’s a sigh of relief that you know some justice will be done,” Oberoi said. “And I sincerely hope so that you know the justice is not too prolonged further — that it’s already been 17 years and most of the victims of, I mean, near and dear ones are also have not survived actually that trauma. So I hope some justice will be done soon.”

A message to the world: “Terrorism can strike anywhere”

The Mumbai attacks claimed over 160 lives and injured hundreds, leaving scars on the city’s collective memory. Tahawwur Rana is accused of aiding David Headley in scouting locations for the attacks. His extradition is seen as a critical step forward in holding all conspirators accountable.

Speaking directly to the international community, Oberoi issued a firm appeal: “I hope all the governments support each other to remove this terrorism from the world. I sincerely hope so because it can happen to any country at any given time.”

“It was a horrendous crime against humanity”

Recalling the fateful night, Oberoi described the horror that unfolded inside the Taj Hotel’s kitchens. “You see, it’s very difficult to narrate the whole thing in a nutshell because what our people and what my colleagues went through that night — it was the most, I would say, horrendous crime against humanity,” he said. “I mean, the young people who are known for hospitality, to cook the food and serve the food — I mean, innocent people were shot at point-blank range. What had they done wrong? Nothing. So why should they be suffering, or their near and dear ones suffering? It is inhuman, totally, on anybody’s part. You know, they came inside the kitchen and started shooting. You want to fight? Fight like a soldier, with the soldiers. Then we’ll see who wins.”

When asked about the way forward in the case and how proceedings should unfold, Oberoi emphasized that there should be no leniency. “You see, I think the justice system — our government knows better how to deal with it. I’m sure everybody will say the same thing: that they shouldn’t be pardoned at all.”

As for the question of Rana’s fate, Oberoi was clear in his stance. “You know, to some extent, yes. But we are not a country which wants to see the execution. Yeah, execution should take place, and the message should be very clear that nobody should dare to do this crime again.”

