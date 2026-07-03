‘Exercise Patience, Restraint’, RSS Reacts on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

RSS Calls for Transparency and Accountability
Statement issued by Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
New Delhi, July 3, 2026
The grand temple constructed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a center of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society,… pic.twitter.com/ppdkc8kuwU
— RSS (@RSSorg) July 3, 2026
Exercise Patience, Restraint: RSS
SIT Probe Continues
After the initial investigation, an FIR was registered on June 25, and as a result, eight accused were arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation continues to examine the allegations.