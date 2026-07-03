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Home > India News > ‘Exercise Patience, Restraint’, RSS Reacts on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

‘Exercise Patience, Restraint’, RSS Reacts on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

The RSS has expressed deep concern over the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, calling for strict action, transparent management, and patience among devotees as the investigation continues.

RSS urges patience after the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, seeking strict action, transparent management, and swift completion of the SIT probe. (Image: X)
RSS urges patience after the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, seeking strict action, transparent management, and swift completion of the SIT probe. (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 17:40 IST

After weeks of Investigation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has finally issued an official statement. In its video statement, the Sangh showed strong concern over the alleged embezzlement of donations collected at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya. While speaking about the matter, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said it has hurt the emotions of millions of devotees across the country.
 
Hosabale issued a video statement on Friday, July 3, in which he could be seen stating that theft from the temple’s donation boxes had caused widespread disappointment and anger among Ram devotees. He also stated that there should be a thorough investigation and the guilty should face strict punishment.
 

RSS Calls for Transparency and Accountability

Hosabale welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In his statement, he said that the team should investigate the matter completely and fairly. Those responsible should be dealt with firmly under the law.
 
“At the earnest request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations. It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment,” Hosabale mentioned in his video statement.
 
Alongside legal action, the RSS leader called on the temple trust to treat the matter with the highest priority. He urged the management to identify and correct any weaknesses in financial systems and daily operations to prevent similar incidents in the future.



 
According to Hosabale, to keep the faith and reverence of millions of devotees unbroken, it is vital for the state to end uncertainty and confusion quickly.
 
He expressed confidence that stronger financial controls, transparent operations, and adherence to religious values would help reinforce public trust in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
 

Exercise Patience, Restraint: RSS

RSS also appealed to the Hindu community to remain patient as the investigation continues. The general secretary also urged people to allow the incident to be used by what he described as anti-Hindu and anti-national forces to spread misinformation or damage the image of Hindu society.
 
“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also calls upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during this difficult moment and to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident,” Hosabale stated.
 

SIT Probe Continues

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted the SIT an additional 15 days to investigate the matter. This extension came as the preliminary investigation report was submitted on June 23. 
 

After the initial investigation, an FIR was registered on June 25, and as a result, eight accused were arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation continues to examine the allegations.

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‘Exercise Patience, Restraint’, RSS Reacts on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Tags: Ayodhya Ram TempleRam temple donation theftRam temple fundsrss

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‘Exercise Patience, Restraint’, RSS Reacts on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

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‘Exercise Patience, Restraint’, RSS Reacts on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
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