Saturday, February 8, 2025
Exit Poll Prediction Comes True As BJP Makes A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years

The latest results shows BJP leading in 48 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trails with 22 seats. Congress couldn't open their account in Delhi for the third time in a row since 2015. 

Exit Poll Prediction Comes True As BJP Makes A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years

Picture credit: MSN


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a historic comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections, returning to power in the national capital after 27 long years. The latest results shows BJP leading in 48 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trails with 22 seats. Congress couldn’t open their account in Delhi for the third time in a row since 2015.

The early trends had hinted at this outcome, with BJP initially leading in 9 seats while AAP trailed with 2. As the counting progressed, BJP crossed the halfway mark and consolidated its position, paving the way for a resounding victory.

What Did the Exit Polls Predict?

Several exit polls accurately anticipated a BJP win, though their projections varied in scale:

  • Matrize: BJP (35-40), AAP (32-37), Congress (1)
  • JVC: BJP (39-45), AAP (27-34), Congress (2), Others (1)
  • P-MARQ: BJP (39-49), AAP (21-31), Congress (1)
  • People’s Insight: BJP (40-44), AAP (25-29), Congress (1)
  • People’s Pulse: BJP (51-60), AAP (10-19), Congress (0)
  • Chanakya’s Strategies: BJP (39-44), AAP (25-28), Congress (2-3)
  • Poll Diary: BJP (42-50), AAP (18-25), Congress (2)
  • DV Research: BJP (36-44), AAP (26-34), Congress (0)
  • Weepreside: BJP (18-23), AAP (46-52), Congress (1)

While some agencies predicted a tight contest between BJP and AAP, others foresaw a comfortable BJP majority. People’s Pulse stood out by projecting a significant win for BJP with 51-60 seats, while Weepreside was the outlier, predicting a clear majority for AAP.

Exit Poll Accuracy in Past Delhi Elections

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

  • Exit Polls Prediction: Most agencies forecasted a landslide for AAP, with projections ranging from 50 to 65 seats.
  • Actual Result: AAP secured 62 seats; BJP won 8.
  • Accuracy: The polls were largely correct, with only minor deviations.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2015

  • Exit Polls Prediction: A comfortable AAP majority, with estimates between 35-50 seats.
  • Actual Result: AAP swept 67 out of 70 seats, while BJP got 3.
  • Accuracy: The extent of AAP’s dominance was underestimated.

BJP’s Historic Comeback

The BJP’s victory ends AAP’s nearly decade-long rule in Delhi. The last BJP Chief Minister in the capital was Sushma Swaraj, who briefly held office in 1998 before being defeated by Sheila Dikshit-led Congress. Since then, the BJP had remained out of power in the Delhi Assembly, despite dominating at the national level and consistently winning municipal elections.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Loses From New Delhi Constituency By 3,200 Votes

 

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Exit Poll Prediction Goes Right

