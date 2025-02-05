Exit polls predict a strong performance for BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, with predictions of 35-60 seats. AAP is expected to win 10-37 seats, while Congress is projected to win zero. The final results on February 8 will decide Delhi's political future.

As the Delhi Assembly elections come to a close, exit polls suggest a decisive outcome, with BJP leading the race, while Congress struggles to make an impact. The high-stakes contest could reshape the political landscape of India’s national capital.

Exit Poll Results: BJP in the Lead, Congress Fails to Make a Mark

ABP Matrize predicts a close contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP, with the AAP expected to win between 32-37 seats, and BJP projected to secure 35-40 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is predicted to secure a paltry 0-1 seat, indicating a continued struggle for the party.

In contrast, Peoples Pulse and Codemo forecasts a clean sweep for BJP, with predictions of 51-60 seats. These exit polls show AAP winning a smaller share of 10-19 seats, and Congress once again failing to secure any significant number of seats, with predictions of nil. On the other hand, People’s Insight predicts BJP winning between 40-44 seats, and AAP taking 25-29 seats, while Congress may only manage 0-2 seats.

The Key Contestants in Delhi’s High-Stakes Elections

The elections, which took place on February 5, saw 699 candidates vying for the 70 assembly seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is aiming for a third consecutive term in office, capitalizing on its record of governance and welfare schemes. BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and JP Nadda, is determined to reclaim Delhi after more than 25 years.

Meanwhile, Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, is trying to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections. Despite putting up a spirited campaign, Congress is predicted to struggle once again in the battle for Delhi.

The Campaign Battle

The election campaign saw a high-voltage battle between the three main parties. AAP focused on its governance model, with Kejriwal and Atishi leading rallies across the city, emphasizing their achievements in health, education, and welfare schemes. BJP, on the other hand, ramped up its campaign by attacking AAP on corruption allegations and law and order issues. With leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda leading their charge, the BJP intensified its efforts to reclaim the capital.

Congress, though not expected to win many seats, still put up a fight. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi led their campaigns by focusing on various national issues, targeting both BJP and AAP.

The Final Verdict: What’s at Stake

The final outcome of the Delhi Assembly elections will be decisive. Will AAP continue its stronghold in the capital? Can BJP break its losing streak and regain control? Or will Congress spring a surprise comeback after years of struggle?

Exit Poll Highlights:

ABP Matrize: AAP 32-37 seats, BJP 35-40 seats, Congress 0-1 seat.

Peoples Pulse & Codemo: BJP to win 51-60 seats, AAP 10-19 seats, Congress nil.

People’s Insight: AAP 25-29 seats, BJP 40-44 seats, Congress 0-2 seats.

A Critical Election for Delhi’s Political Future

The Delhi Assembly elections have set the stage for a crucial political battle. With BJP gaining momentum, AAP aiming for a third term, and Congress struggling to make a comeback, the final results on February 8 will be closely watched. Stay tuned for the official results and see whether these exit polls match the people’s verdict.