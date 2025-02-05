The BJP’s high-profile campaign featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, with much of their rhetoric focused on corruption allegations related to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

With voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 concluding at 6:30 PM, attention now shifts to the Delhi Exit Polls 2025. These surveys provide an early indication of voter sentiment, offering insights into possible electoral outcomes. Although exit polls have been debated for their accuracy, they serve as a crucial tool in predicting trends based on past elections and current forecasts.

Delhi Exit Poll Results Timing

The exit poll results are set to be announced shortly after polling closes at 6:00 PM, with the first trends expected around 6:30 PM. Various media houses and polling agencies will release their findings, shaping early expectations for the final results.

The actual vote counting is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2025. If previous election results are any indicator, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has historically outperformed exit poll predictions.

2015 Elections: Exit polls predicted 42 seats for AAP, but the party secured 67 seats.

2020 Elections: AAP was expected to win 56 seats, yet it clinched 62 seats.

Peaceful Voting Amid Allegations

Polling began at 7:00 AM and was conducted smoothly across the city, except for some allegations of booth capturing, fake voting, and cash-for-votes.

AAP Leaders’ Claims:

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, contesting from Jungpura, accused BJP workers of bribing voters.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, running from Greater Kailash, alleged voter suppression by Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Response: Authorities denied the claims and stated that an independent candidate was responsible for displaying BJP placards at polling booths, violating the Model Code of Conduct.

BJP’s Counterattack: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of encouraging fake voting and claimed a “wave of change” in the city.

Battle Between AAP and BJP

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections are widely seen as a direct contest between AAP and BJP. The Congress has been largely absent from the electoral map, failing to win any seats in 2015 and 2020 and securing zero victories in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s high-profile campaign featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, with much of their rhetoric focused on corruption allegations related to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Several AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were jailed on these charges. Following his release on bail, Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister on moral grounds, stating he would only return if the people wished for it and after obtaining a “certificate of honesty.”

The fate of AAP’s third consecutive term will be decided on February 8, 2025, when the votes are officially counted. Until then, exit poll results will provide a preliminary glimpse into the electoral outcome, setting the stage for the final showdown.

