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Home > India News > Explained: VB-GRAM G Scheme Starts From Today: How Is It Different from MGNREGA?

Explained: VB-GRAM G Scheme Starts From Today: How Is It Different from MGNREGA?

What is the new VB-GRAM G scheme replacing MGNREGA from today, July 1? Discover how the 125-day work guarantee, agricultural pauses, and funding splits will work.

Explained: VB-GRAM G Scheme Starts From Today: How Is It Different from MGNREGA?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 11:40 IST

Commencing from today, July 1, the Central Government is set to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). Popularly known as VB-GRAM G, the new scheme aims to align rural employment with the government’s broader “Viksit Bharat” vision. Under this initiative, the government will provide digital job cards and 125 days of guaranteed wage employment to eligible rural households. VB-GRAM G is designed to overhaul the decades-old, Congress-era MGNREGA, which was introduced in 2005. The new scheme introduces smart job cards, Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), and technology-based monitoring to improve transparency and authenticity in rural development programs.

What is VB-GRAM G Scheme?

VB-GRAM G stands for Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). It replaces the two-decade-old MGNREGA framework. Under VB-GRAM G, eligible rural households are guaranteed 125 days of wage employment per financial year, a significant increase from the 100 days previously offered under MGNREGA. However, the scheme introduces capped funding and includes seasonal pauses during peak agricultural periods. States are required to notify the Centre of a cumulative 60-day period per financial year to cover sowing and harvesting seasons.

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VB-GRAM G: How Does It Differ from MGNREGA?

The VB-GRAM G scheme commences today across all states and Union Territories, but its funding model marks a major departure from its predecessor. Under MGNREGA, the Central Government funded 100% of the unskilled labor wages nationwide. In contrast, VB-GRAM G introduces a cost-sharing model between the Centre and the states:

General Category States: The funding is split 60:40, with the Central Government paying 60% of the wages and the respective State Government contributing 40%.

Northeastern States, Himalayan States, and Select UTs: The funding split is 90:10, where the Centre provides 90% and the state covers 10%.

Union Territories without a Legislature: The Central Government will continue to provide 100% of the funding.

Additionally, VB-GRAM G implements a strict agricultural clause: no community work will be allocated during peak agricultural seasons. States must formally notify the Centre in advance of a mandatory 60-day aggregate period per financial year covering local sowing and harvesting seasons. Consequently, all rural employment works under the scheme must be generated by gram panchayats and executed outside of these designated agricultural peak months.

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Explained: VB-GRAM G Scheme Starts From Today: How Is It Different from MGNREGA?
Tags: 125 days guaranteed employmentMGNREGA replacement schemerural employment scheme 2026VBGRAMG

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Explained: VB-GRAM G Scheme Starts From Today: How Is It Different from MGNREGA?

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Explained: VB-GRAM G Scheme Starts From Today: How Is It Different from MGNREGA?
Explained: VB-GRAM G Scheme Starts From Today: How Is It Different from MGNREGA?
Explained: VB-GRAM G Scheme Starts From Today: How Is It Different from MGNREGA?
Explained: VB-GRAM G Scheme Starts From Today: How Is It Different from MGNREGA?

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