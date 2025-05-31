Explained: What Is Operation Shield And Its Importance For India’s Border Security

Scheduled for May 31, 2025, this exercise involves activating air raid sirens, enforcing blackout protocols, and conducting mock evacuations from military installations.

In a strategic move to boost preparedness along India’s western frontier, the Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting the second edition of its nationwide civil defence mock drill, ‘Operation Shield’, today. The exercise is taking place across key border states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

What is Operation Shield?

Operation Shield is a national-level civil defence preparedness exercise aimed at simulating emergency response to potential hostile attacks from Pakistan, particularly in the wake of rising border tensions. The drill was conceived after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 dead, prompting India to respond with ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Today’s mock drill is being conducted under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, and coordinated by the Additional Director General of Civil Defence. It focuses on identifying and addressing gaps in response mechanisms exposed during the May 7 exercises.

What Will Happen During the Mock Drill?

The Operation Shield mock drill involves:

Activation of centrally controlled air raid sirens

Blackout protocols in civilian areas

Mock evacuations from military installations simulating drone strikes

Deployment of emergency medical teams, blood units, and transport services

These drills are designed to evaluate inter-agency coordination, public responsiveness, and the readiness of emergency services during air raids, drone attacks, or missile strikes.

Key Drills Across States

Chandigarh: A 10-minute blackout will occur in Kishangarh and IT Park from 8:00 PM to 8:10 PM, followed by a simulated drone attack and evacuation of 20 civilians in Sector 47. Emergency teams and 30 blood units are being mobilized.

Ahmedabad: Starting 5:00 PM, drills at Shahibaug Cantonment and Viramgam police lines will include air raid sirens, volunteer mobilisation, and a blackout at 7:45 PM.

Amritsar: Civil defence operations from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by a blackout from 8:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Residents have been advised to stay indoors with lights off.

Originally planned for Thursday, the drill was postponed in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh due to administrative reasons.

Why Operation Shield Matters

The exercise is part of a broader strategy to strengthen civil defence in vulnerable regions, especially amid heightened security threats along the India-Pakistan border. The Directorate General of Fire Services and Home Guards had earlier directed all border districts to prepare for air raid and evacuation drills.

Funded through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Operation Shield is designed to plug critical loopholes in India’s civil defence infrastructure ensuring that the nation is ready for any emergency or external aggression.

Who Is Involved?

Thousands of personnel and volunteers from:

National Cadet Corps (NCC)

National Service Scheme (NSS)

NGOs

Home Guards

Border Wing units are participating to ensure the exercise reflects real-time coordination efforts across agencies and departments.

