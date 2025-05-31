Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Explained: What Is Operation Shield And Its Importance For India’s Border Security

Explained: What Is Operation Shield And Its Importance For India’s Border Security

Scheduled for May 31, 2025, this exercise involves activating air raid sirens, enforcing blackout protocols, and conducting mock evacuations from military installations.

Explained: What Is Operation Shield And Its Importance For India’s Border Security

In a strategic move to boost preparedness along India’s western frontier, the Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting the second edition of its nationwide civil defence mock drill, ‘Operation Shield’, today.


In a strategic move to boost preparedness along India’s western frontier, the Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting the second edition of its nationwide civil defence mock drill, ‘Operation Shield’, today. The exercise is taking place across key border states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

What is Operation Shield?

Operation Shield is a national-level civil defence preparedness exercise aimed at simulating emergency response to potential hostile attacks from Pakistan, particularly in the wake of rising border tensions. The drill was conceived after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 dead, prompting India to respond with ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Today’s mock drill is being conducted under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, and coordinated by the Additional Director General of Civil Defence. It focuses on identifying and addressing gaps in response mechanisms exposed during the May 7 exercises.

What Will Happen During the Mock Drill?

The Operation Shield mock drill involves:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Activation of centrally controlled air raid sirens

  • Blackout protocols in civilian areas

  • Mock evacuations from military installations simulating drone strikes

  • Deployment of emergency medical teams, blood units, and transport services

These drills are designed to evaluate inter-agency coordination, public responsiveness, and the readiness of emergency services during air raids, drone attacks, or missile strikes.

Key Drills Across States

  • Chandigarh: A 10-minute blackout will occur in Kishangarh and IT Park from 8:00 PM to 8:10 PM, followed by a simulated drone attack and evacuation of 20 civilians in Sector 47. Emergency teams and 30 blood units are being mobilized.

  • Ahmedabad: Starting 5:00 PM, drills at Shahibaug Cantonment and Viramgam police lines will include air raid sirens, volunteer mobilisation, and a blackout at 7:45 PM.

  • Amritsar: Civil defence operations from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by a blackout from 8:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Residents have been advised to stay indoors with lights off.

Originally planned for Thursday, the drill was postponed in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh due to administrative reasons.

Why Operation Shield Matters

The exercise is part of a broader strategy to strengthen civil defence in vulnerable regions, especially amid heightened security threats along the India-Pakistan border. The Directorate General of Fire Services and Home Guards had earlier directed all border districts to prepare for air raid and evacuation drills.

Funded through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Operation Shield is designed to plug critical loopholes in India’s civil defence infrastructure ensuring that the nation is ready for any emergency or external aggression.

Who Is Involved?

Thousands of personnel and volunteers from:

  • National Cadet Corps (NCC)

  • National Service Scheme (NSS)

  • NGOs

  • Home Guards

  • Border Wing units are participating to ensure the exercise reflects real-time coordination efforts across agencies and departments.

ALSO READ: ‘Disloyal’, Kerala Community In Dubai Faces Outrage For Welcoming Shahid Afridi Amid Pahalgam Row

Filed under

Civil Defence Mock Drill Operation Shield

In a major boost to Assam

IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms
Every year on May 31, the

World No Tobacco Day: Struggling To Quit Tobacco? These Foods Can Help You Stay Smoke-Free
In a strategic move to bo

Explained: What Is Operation Shield And Its Importance For India’s Border Security
Catastrophic flooding tri

Over 100 Dead as Devastating Floods Sweep Through Northern Nigerian Town of Mokwa
In a heartbreaking end to

Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sister In Tears, GT Coach Ashish Nehra’s Son Devastated After IPL 2025...
The U.S. 9th Circuit Cour

Explained: Why Trump’s Mass Federal Firings Remain on Hold After Appeals Court Ruling
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms

IndiGo To Launch Non-Stop Delhi-Jorhat Flights From September 2025: Assam CM Confirms

World No Tobacco Day: Struggling To Quit Tobacco? These Foods Can Help You Stay Smoke-Free

World No Tobacco Day: Struggling To Quit Tobacco? These Foods Can Help You Stay Smoke-Free

Over 100 Dead as Devastating Floods Sweep Through Northern Nigerian Town of Mokwa

Over 100 Dead as Devastating Floods Sweep Through Northern Nigerian Town of Mokwa

Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sister In Tears, GT Coach Ashish Nehra’s Son Devastated After IPL 2025 Eliminator Loss

Watch: Shubman Gill’s Sister In Tears, GT Coach Ashish Nehra’s Son Devastated After IPL 2025...

Explained: Why Trump’s Mass Federal Firings Remain on Hold After Appeals Court Ruling

Explained: Why Trump’s Mass Federal Firings Remain on Hold After Appeals Court Ruling

Entertainment

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can Enjoy All The Action

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth