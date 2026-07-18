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Home > India News > Explained: Why Abhishek Banerjee Offered To Resign Within An Hour

Explained: Why Abhishek Banerjee Offered To Resign Within An Hour

Blamed by defectors for the party's election debacle, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee offers to step down immediately if rebel MPs return to Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee Chosen TMC's Parliamentary Leader In Lok Sabha, Aims At 2026 West Bengal Elections
Abhishek Banerjee Chosen TMC's Parliamentary Leader In Lok Sabha, Aims At 2026 West Bengal Elections

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 22:51 IST

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has challenged rebel MPs and MLAs, stating that he will resign within an hour if they return to former Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. His remarks come after several exiting leaders alleged that Abhishek Banerjee was the primary reason behind their resignations, claiming he left the party in ruins and caused its dismal performance in the recent elections.

Why Has Abhishek Banerjee Offered to Resign?

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, issued a direct challenge to the rebel leaders. Following the TMC’s debacle in the recently held assembly elections, several MPs and MLAs resigned from their primary memberships to join the NDA-led alliance. Responding to the backlash, Banerjee stated that if the rebel leaders truly have a problem with him or if his leadership is the sole reason behind their rebellion—they should return to Mamata Banerjee. He added that if he is indeed the target, their return would prompt his immediate resignation within an hour.

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Rebel TMC Leaders Unite Against Abhishek Banerjee

Since the TMC fractured into two distinct factions, rebel leaders have consistently alleged that Abhishek’s leadership style is responsible for the party’s low scores in the assembly elections and has turned the party into a “goonda raj”.. Last month, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar led a group of 20 MPs to announce their resignation from the TMC and their subsequent merger with the NCP. Since then, several MLAs have also broken ranks and resigned from the party.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Decide the Fate of Rebel MPs Soon

According to reports, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to rule on the merger of the 20 rebel TMC MPs with the NCP soon. Along with the TMC MPs, the status of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking to merge with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will also be determined. Media reports indicate that Om Birla is currently consulting legal experts and may take a final call on these mergers shortly. Additionally, the Speaker is expected to make a final decision on the DMK’s demand for separate seat allocations following its fallout with the Congress party within the INDIA alliance. The Speaker may also decide the fate of seven AAP MPs who recently defected to the BJP.

Also Read: Explained: Why J&K Administration Suspended Amarnath Yatra From July 19

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Explained: Why Abhishek Banerjee Offered To Resign Within An Hour
Tags: Abhishek Banerjee resignation challengeMamata Banerjee campRebel TMC MPsrebel TMC MPs NCPI mergerwhy Abhishek Banerjee wants to resign

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Explained: Why Abhishek Banerjee Offered To Resign Within An Hour
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Explained: Why Abhishek Banerjee Offered To Resign Within An Hour
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