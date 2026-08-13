LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

The Bar Council of India has barred 2026 NALSAR Hyderabad graduates from enrolling as advocates following an organized student campaign against an invitation to CJI Surya Kant.

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-13 22:52 IST

Within hours, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has withdrawn its earlier direction barring the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 graduating students as advocates, after finding that the students were innocent and had neither participated in nor intended to participate in the campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in the university’s convocation.

BCI’s Earlier Direction Triggered Controversy

The BCI had earlier directed that students graduating from NALSAR in 2026 should not be permitted to enrol as advocates in connection with the controversy surrounding the campaign against the Chief Justice’s participation in the university convocation. The decision sparked criticism because the proposed action affected an entire graduating batch over allegations linked to a campaign in which the students themselves were not found to have participated.

You Might Be Interested In

BCI Finds Students Were Not Involved

Following a review of the matter, the BCI found that the NALSAR students were innocent of the alleged campaign and had not intended to participate in the protest opposing the Chief Justice’s presence at the convocation. On that basis, the council revised its earlier decision and ordered that the graduating students be permitted to proceed with their enrolment as advocates.

Abhijeet Dipke’s Sharp Post

The controversy also intensified after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a warning on X. He posted: “What if all legal cockroaches come together?” The post added another layer to the dispute, as the BCI’s decision was being closely watched by students, lawyers and members of the legal fraternity.

Earlier, BCI had had directed all State Bar Councils not to enrol students obtained a law degree from NALSAR in 2026 until further directions are issued.

Students Had Opposed CJI’s Convocation Invitation

Students at NALSAR had reportedly been protesting against the invitation extended to CJI Surya Kant for the university’s convocation ceremony. They had urged the university administration to reconsider the invitation. The BCI has said participation in the alleged campaign could have consequences beyond disqualification from enrolment. According to the council’s directive, students who signed, supported or participated in the representation or campaign could also face action. The latest directive has put the 2026 graduating batch under scrutiny, with their enrolment as advocates now subject to further orders from the Bar Council of India.

Also Read: Who is Jaspal Singh, The Nihang Sikh Lawyer Who Attacked Ex-Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest
Tags: Bar Council of India NALSAR 2026BCI NALSAR orderCJI Surya Kant NALSAR convocationhome-hero-pos-1NALSAR enrollment banNALSAR student protest CJI

RELATED News

IIM Calcutta invites applications for the sixth batch of the Executive Programme in Healthcare Management

Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited Bags EPC Orders Amounting to Rs 574 Cr, Started Mumbai Corporate Office, and Names Avi Mittal as CEO

NoBroker and Sumadhura partner for an exclusive two-day Property Expo in Bengaluru

Responsible Businesses Take Centre Stage at 13th National CSR & ESG Summit 2026 Hosted by CSR Times

Who is Jaspal Singh, The Nihang Sikh Lawyer Who Attacked Ex-Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal

LATEST NEWS

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends

‘Naatu Naatu’ Singer Rahul Sipligunj Breaks Silence On FIR, Denies Threat Allegations: ‘I Have Been Cooperative With Police’

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister

Muskan Karia Opens Up About Deepfake Video, Says Maharashtra Police Caught Those Responsible: ‘Mere Papa Ne Sab…’

Lawmsangzuala Hat-Trick Powers Jamshedpur FC to 6-0 Win Over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup

Halicharan Narzary Scores Four as Bodoland FC Thrash Karbi Anglong 6-0 in Durand Cup 2026

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest
Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest
Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest
Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

QUICK LINKS