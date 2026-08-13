Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

Within hours, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has withdrawn its earlier direction barring the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 graduating students as advocates, after finding that the students were innocent and had neither participated in nor intended to participate in the campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in the university’s convocation.

BCI’s Earlier Direction Triggered Controversy

The BCI had earlier directed that students graduating from NALSAR in 2026 should not be permitted to enrol as advocates in connection with the controversy surrounding the campaign against the Chief Justice’s participation in the university convocation. The decision sparked criticism because the proposed action affected an entire graduating batch over allegations linked to a campaign in which the students themselves were not found to have participated.

BCI Finds Students Were Not Involved

Following a review of the matter, the BCI found that the NALSAR students were innocent of the alleged campaign and had not intended to participate in the protest opposing the Chief Justice’s presence at the convocation. On that basis, the council revised its earlier decision and ordered that the graduating students be permitted to proceed with their enrolment as advocates.

Abhijeet Dipke’s Sharp Post

The controversy also intensified after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a warning on X. He posted: “What if all legal cockroaches come together?” The post added another layer to the dispute, as the BCI’s decision was being closely watched by students, lawyers and members of the legal fraternity.

Earlier, BCI had had directed all State Bar Councils not to enrol students obtained a law degree from NALSAR in 2026 until further directions are issued.

What if all legal cockroaches come together? https://t.co/mzqrL2a904 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 13, 2026

Students Had Opposed CJI’s Convocation Invitation

Students at NALSAR had reportedly been protesting against the invitation extended to CJI Surya Kant for the university’s convocation ceremony. They had urged the university administration to reconsider the invitation. The BCI has said participation in the alleged campaign could have consequences beyond disqualification from enrolment. According to the council’s directive, students who signed, supported or participated in the representation or campaign could also face action. The latest directive has put the 2026 graduating batch under scrutiny, with their enrolment as advocates now subject to further orders from the Bar Council of India.

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